5 things we learned at WWE Survivor Series 2020

This year's edition of Survivor Series has just taken place, and saw RAW win WWE's annual battle for brand supremacy. Survivor Series was pretty eventful, with surprises throughout the show and one team scoring a clean sweep in their five-on-five elimination match.

The event also marked 30 years of The Undertaker, who debuted at the pay-per-view three decades ago. The star's contemporaries made an appearance to celebrate his momentous career, and fans were even treated to a surprise appearance from Paul Bearer via hologram.

Here are five things we learned at the 34th installment of WWE Survivor Series.

#5 NXT needs to return to WWE Survivor Series in 2021

The 2019 edition of Survivor Series was one that made history. For the first time ever in the history of the classic pay-per-view, WWE included their third brand, NXT.

In the buildup to last year's event, the stars of WWE's Black and Gold Brand invaded episodes of RAW and SmackDown, along with Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

NXT announced that they would be competing the the annual battle for brand supremacy. Fans were even treated by Superstars from other brands appearing on NXT, including Becky Lynch.

Advertisement

Adding NXT to the event last year established them as WWE's third brand, rather than their developmental brand, as they were previously known. Including NXT also brought more of their stars to the the attention of casual WWE fans. Most notably Rhea Ripley, Keith Lee, and Shayna Bazsler, who was part of the main event.

The absence of NXT was very much felt at this year's Survivor Series. The reason for NXT not being a part of the event was supposedly due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Also, WWE have apparently decided against continuing to promote NXT as their third major brand, which seems strange as they dominated last year's pay-per-view.

It was a little disappointing that NXT were not included after such a stellar run in 2019. Fans heaped praise on last year's event, mainly for the inclusion of The Black and Gold Brand, and excluding them has felt like a step back. Hopefully, NXT will be a part of Survivor Series again in the future.