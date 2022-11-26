WWE presents the 36th annual Survivor Series on Saturday, November 26th, from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Over the last several years, the show has focused on elimination matches featuring talent from Raw and SmackDown, with brand supremacy on the line.

Earlier this year, Chief Content Officer, Triple H, announced that the show would stray from its normal format by presenting two War Games matches - one each for the men's and the women's divisions, respectively. It will be interesting to see if this new format is retained in the years to come.

As usual, here's a preview that provides predictions for each match. Fans should note that this is the last premium live event of 2022, with the next show being the Royal Rumble in January 2023. So, there will be a lot of time between now and then to build on to that show.

1. Men's War Games Match

The storyline with Bloodline has been one of the best that fans have seen this past year. The dynamic between Sami Zayn, the Usos, and Roman Reigns has been compelling and is a good example of long-term storytelling.

Eventually, things will come to a head when Sami and the Bloodline part ways. The WarGames match, in which the Bloodline faces the Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens, could easily be a foreshadowing of things to come. In terms of the finish, fans can expect that either Roman Reigns will take the pin, setting up his next title feud, or Sami will take the loss, which will signal the end of his time in the Bloodline.

Prediction: Drew McIntyre, the Brawling Brutes, and Kevin Owens will defeat the Bloodline

2. Women's War Games Match

On the "go-home" edition of SmackDown, Becky Lynch was introduced as the fifth member of the babyface team, which includes WWE Raw Women's Champion, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim. They will face Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.

Since the babyfaces are likely going over in the men's match, it would stand to reason that the heels would get the nod here. However, since Lynch is just returning and the feud between Bayley and Belair is nearing its end, it is likely the babyfaces will go over here as well.

Prediction: Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Alexa Bliss will defeat Bayley, Io Sky, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross

3. WWE United States Championship Match

Will Seth Rollins Leave the Survivor Series Still Being the United States Champion?

The triple-threat was a nice late addition to the show. Since failing to cash in on his "Money in the Bank" contract, Austin Theory has taken on a more serious demeanor, which is a welcome change to his previous character.

In this match, expect Rollins to have Lashley beat, only for Theory to steal the pinfall and win the title. This will set up Rollins to chase Theory for a title shot that he wasn't pinned to lose.

Prediction: Austin Theory will win the WWE United States Championship

4. WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey will Defend the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

The good part about this match is the alliance between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Hopefully, it will return Baszler to the dominant way she was presented several years ago. Aside from that, expect a straightforward defense from Rousey.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey will retain the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

5. Grudge Match

The Feud Between the OC and Judgment Day Continues

Normally, this would be a match that would steal the show, and perhaps one day, it will be. However, fans should not get their hopes up, as this will likely end with all the factions brawling, giving the match no conclusion and prolonging the feud.

Prediction: AJ Styles and Finn Balor will end in a no-contest.

