WWE Survivor Series: 3 storylines to end and 2 to continue

This weekend, the 34th edition of WWE Survivor Series will take place, honoring the 30th anniversary of The Undertaker's debut.

Survivor Series is dubbed the battle for brand supremacy and is the only night of the year when the stars of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown go head-to-head.

The classic pay-per-view is set to feature the traditional five-on-five elimination matches between the men and women of WWE's main roster brands. The respective champions of each brand will also be battling it out to take home the win for their teams.

A handful of feuds currently transpiring between stars on their own brands may come to a head this weekend, as well as rivalries that are yet to play out in inter-brand matches.

Here are three storylines and rivalries that WWE should end at Survivor Series, and two that should carry on beyond Sunday's show.

#5 WWE should end: Seth Rollins vs. Murphy and the Mysterio Family

Seth Rollins has been dubbing himself The Messiah for some time now. He began forming a faction of disciples, but they all gradually left him and he's now on his own ahead of a break from the company. AOP left WWE altogether, Austin Theory returned to NXT, and most recently, Murphy has seemingly seen the light.

Rollins has been feuding with Rey Mysterio and his family since May. He was challenged to an eye-for-an-eye match at Extreme Rules, which he won. Dominik Mysterio later became involved by coming to the aid of his father, and at the time, Murphy was still firmly by the side of Rollins.

However, that changed recently. Murphy has become involved with Mysterio's daughter Aalyah and subsequently turned his back on his former messiah. The storyline seemingly came to an end on the go-home edition of SmackDown, when Murphy well and truly confirmed that he had aligned with the Mysterio family.

The feud has looked like coming to a close a few times, before ramping back up again though. With the news that Seth Rollins is taking a short break from WWE following Survivor Series to welcome his first child with Becky Lynch, this feud should be over for good.