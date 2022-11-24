WWE Survivor Series: 3 matches that could steal the show

WWE will present Survivor Series: WarGames on November 26, 2022. It promises to be a banger of an event, what with in-ring warfare being the main theme. Indeed, it is the first non-RAW versus SmackDown edition of the show since 2015, which means it will be a fresh watch at the very least.

At the time of writing, five matches have been confirmed for Survivor Series: WarGames. This includes two WarGames matches, one each for men and women. It will be the debut of the iconic stipulation on the main roster, having already appeared multiple times on NXT.

There is one final episode of SmackDown before the show kicks off. There is every chance that a match or two may be added to the card at the event. However, looking at the current lineup of contests, we picked out three that could steal the show at the final Big Four Premium Live Event of the year.

#3 WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (Triple Threat match for the US Championship)

Seth Rollins has a gargantuan task ahead of him

The current Survivor Series: WarGames match card has five contests on offer. The two WarGames matches are a lock to be show-stealers. Out of the others, we feel the United States Championship bout might be the one to watch out for.

Seth Rollins will defend his title against both Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley at the event. Given how Theory has had a resurgence as of late and how Lashley has gone over to the dark side, this promises to be a banger of a match. The chaotic nature of this contest and the form of all three competitors means we can expect tons of near-falls and heart-in-mouth moments.

#2 The Women's WarGames match

The lineup for the Women's WarGames match guarantees that, at the very least, the contest will be a chaotic and wildly entertaining one. Bianca Belair and Bayley will be leading their troops into battle, and we cannot wait for this one to kick off at Survivor Series.

There is plenty to get excited about here. The talent on either side is fantastic. In addition to the captains, the likes of Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and the rest of Damage CTRL are all proven match-winners. However, the icing on the cake is the fact that we still don't know the identity of Team Belair's fifth member. If there is a mega reveal at the show, the match will be that much more special.

#1 The Men's WarGames match

This right here should be the main event, and with good reason too. The Bloodline has been the most dominant faction on the WWE product since the first run of The Shield. The men standing opposite them inside the WarGames cage are all motivated competitors looking to hand them a huge defeat. That alone makes the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series a must-watch.

Then we get to the talent involved, which is main-event material any day of the week. Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn have been a riot as of late and should be in imperious form heading into the show. Their opponents, on the other hand, are the right bunch of competitors who have all had issues with The Ones.

The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens are five men who never say no to a fight. As such, a fight is exactly what could be on our hands come Saturday. Indeed, you can put some money on this one being the match of the night, and a shout for match of the year.

