WWE Survivor Series - 5 Surprises that could happen- Randy Orton's WrestleMania opponent revealed, Title change in a non-title match  

Honestly, when one looks at the WWE Survivor Series match card, the last thing one expects is a surprise or two, since nothing is technically on the line. WWE Survivor Series will see a whole bunch of contests fought over brand pride and quite honestly, not much more; and while that's always fun, it's not often the site for any major surprises.

Here are five surprises that may still happen at WWE Survivor Series. Let it be established right at the start that none of these surprises may happen because they're not based on insider knowledge but from keenly watching the product and not much else.

#5 Randy Orton hits an RKO on The Undertaker at WWE Survivor Series during his final farewell ceremony

The Undertaker celebrates his 'final farewell' at WWE Survivor Series and while that very well maybe just a ceremony, there's every likelihood that it will be much more than that. This stems from the fact that Randy Orton is a 'legend killer' and the only legend that he has not 'killed' is The Undertaker. It's totally in line with his character and may even be the reason why he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre.

Massive respect...thanks Champ. Keep doing what you’re doing and stay healthy. Watched your inspiring journey for a long time and cant wait to see you fight in person in the future! 🤜💪 https://t.co/Wj69LWCtAl — Undertaker (@undertaker) November 17, 2020

The Undertaker is old school and he may want to pass on the reins of the business to someone who can steer the ship for many more years. And so he may just carry out the angle with Randy Orton at WWE Survivor Series where he eats an RKO and faces The Undertaker at WrestleMania in a major retirement match.

