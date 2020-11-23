WWE Survivor Series - Best and worst- The real reason why Roman Reigns beat Drew McIntyre, Big mistake with former Universal Champion 

WWE Survivor Series was a long show by current WWE standards, but the matches flowed quickly, even though it could have ideally been shorter. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre was clearly the match of the night, and The Undertaker segment that closed WWE Survivor Series 2020 was special too.

So, how did this edition of WWE Survivor Series measure up to the ones that have preceded it over the years? How did Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre compare to a marquee match as compared to, say, Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar, something that is still remembered and discussed to this day?

This is where we speak about WWE Survivor Series in great depth, and we invite you to do the same in the comments below.

#1 Best: Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have one of the best matches this year

Not long ago, Triple H compared Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre to The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, as well as Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. While they may not have the drawing power of those legends just yet, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre probably had a better match than these legends did at WWE Survivor Series, as they took each other to the limit in a fantastic match.

Roman forced McIntyre to pass out with the help of Jey Uso #SurvivorSeries — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) November 23, 2020

These are two men that look like movie stars but work like the best in the world, and they had the match of the night, making us wonder if this is a match that could potentially main event WrestleMania someday soon. The Undertaker may have stepped away from the squared circle but because of men like Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, the business is truly in safe hands.

Roman Reigns has just been protected a lot more than Drew McIntyre, and he needed to win. However, it was great to see how McIntyre was protected too with Jey Uso's interference.