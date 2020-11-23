WWE Survivor Series kicked right off with the men's 5 on 5 Survivor Series match. The kickoff show saw Gobbledy Gooker pick up the 24/7 title from R-Truth while The Miz won the multi-brand Battle Royal.

AJ Styles was out first for the first match of the PPV and was about to speak as team captain but was interrupted by Riddle's entrance.

Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown - Men's Survivor Series match

What was Rollins thinking??

The two teams stepped in the ring and Seth Rollins seemed as distant as ever from what was going on in the ring. AJ started off the match against Jey Uso and hit a dropkick early on to slow Uso down.

Corbin was tagged in and he took control of the match before tagging in Otis. AJ went for a tag and Riddle came in and managed to counter Otis' offense. Otis ignored the kicks and dropped Riddle for a near fall before tagging in KO at Survivor Series.

Sheamus was tagged in and Seth Rollins volunteered to step in and Kevin Owens tagged him in. Seth turned to his own teammates before getting on his knees in the ring. Sheamus was angry and hit the Brogue Kick before eliminating Seth Rollins at Survivor Series.

Team Blue was furious with Seth Rollins and was revising their strategy at ringside when Strowman plowed through them, sending Corbin in the ring and tagging in Riddle. Lee and Otis were in and the two were matched in power as both men refused to go down.

Lee lifted Otis on his back but Otis got out in time. Strowman was tagged in and took down Otis but Otis slapped him. Strowman hit a dropkick and tagged in AJ. KO was made legal and hit a back body drop on AJ and then a backbreaker for a near fall.