WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025: Here are the 10 superstars who could participate in the match

In recent years, the WarGames Match has become a staple on the WWE Survivor Series card. The bout provides a perfect opportunity for the creative team to progress multiple feuds at once by having two star-studded teams battle inside the unforgiving steel structure.

Last year, the OG Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn) and CM Punk clashed with the New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tonga Loa, Tama Tonga) and Bronson Reed in the WarGames Match, where the babyface team was victorious.

This year, several storylines have been intertwined in the men's division, creating a massive potential lineup for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2025. Now, let's look at ten participants who could compete in the Men's WarGames Match in November:

#10, #9, #8. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Seth Rollins (The Vision)

The Vision has managed to make several enemies on the roster, making the faction a perfect catalyst for a WarGames Match this year. Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed have been involved in various rivalries that could culminate or progress inside the cage structure. The stable is likely to be a part of the heel team come November 29.

#7. Brock Lesnar

The unexpected reunion of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman has sparked speculation about The Beast potentially allying with The Vision down the line. If the villainous faction participates in the WarGames Match, The Oracle could ask Lesnar to join the team. The 48-year-old's imposing presence could be a perfect fit for a bout of this kind.

#6. Drew McIntyre

After falling short against Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza, Drew McIntyre will have to climb the mountain again to get another shot at the Undisputed WWE Title. However, if The American Nightmare is in the WarGames Match, McIntyre could see it as an opportunity to get another title shot by potentially pinning Rhodes inside the unforgiving structure, making him a great addition to the heel team.

#5. LA Knight

LA Knight is one of many individuals who have unfinished business with The Vision. The Megastar has lost a lot of momentum recently after suffering multiple setbacks at the hands of the heel faction. If the Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins-led stable is a part of the WarGames Match, Knight could join the opposing side to get a chance at exacting revenge.

#4. CM Punk

The ever-growing rivalry between CM Punk and The Visionary doesn't seem to be ending any time soon. Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, defeated Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza. Come November 29, The Second City Saint could be a part of the babyface team, marking another chapter in the saga of Punk and Rollins.

#3. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been out of action since being brutally attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE Clash in Paris last month after his victory over the Auszilla. Upon his return, the OTC will likely seek revenge against the villainous faction. Reigns' potential addition to the babyface team would not only add to the star power of the WarGames Match but also pave the way for an eventual singles bout between The Head of the Table and The Visionary down the line.

#2. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes will battle Seth Rollins at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship. The bout will put Rhodes in the crosshairs of The Vision, making The American Nightmare's participation in a potential WarGames Match likely.

#1. John Cena

In his last Survivor Series appearance as an in-ring competitor, The Cenation Leader may check another box in his illustrious career by competing in the WarGames Match. Brock Lesnar shockingly crushed John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, and given how the bout ended, fans expect another encounter between them soon.

Moreover, The Franchise Player crossed paths with Seth Rollins at Night of Champions, something that has not been revisited since. Therefore, Cena's potential participation in the WarGames Match could allow him to face several of his rivals at once.

That being said, the potential WarGames Match at this year's WWE Survivor Series could be John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, LA Knight, and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar.

However, it is worth noting that nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait and see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for this year's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

