WWE Survivor Series WarGames - 4 Things we learned

The first WWE Survivor Series WarGames is now in the history books, and social media is still buzzing with excitement. It was an eventful evening at TD Garden in Boston that featured incredible in-ring action and top-notch storytelling, as expected.

In the opening encounter, Bianca Belair's troops prevailed in the Women's WarGames match. AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor in a heated match-up to earn a much-needed victory. Ronda Rousey retained her SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi.

Austin Theory won the US Championship in an enthralling Triple Threat Match. And. Finally, The Bloodline defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in the Men's WarGames match.

With such an action-packed, noteworthy evening, we learned quite a few things. Here's a look at some of them.

#4. WWE may be planning Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

Bianca Belair and her troops prevailed inside WarGames.

Arguably two of the biggest stars, excluding Bianca Belair, in the Women's WarGames match, Becky Lynch and Bayley, were crucial players in the brute-fest which opened Survivor Series WarGames.

Fans packed into the TD Garden were red-hot for The Man, and it exploded with excitement when Lynch stared down with Bayley during the bout. With some incredible match-winning chemistry, Belair and Big Time Becks scored the pinfall for her team when she drove Dakota Kai and IYO SKY through a table with a diving leg drop from the top of the cage.

The winner of the first-ever Women's WrestleMania main event was the X-factor of the encounter, tilting the scales in her team's favor. The win, combined with Lynch's intense face-off with Bayley, suggests that the two horsewomen are on a collision course in the near future.

#3. AJ Styles and Finn Balor showed that they are two of the very best of this generation

All the hype and energy surrounding Survivor Series revolved around the two WarGames matches, but AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor was indeed a barn-burner in. Both men put on a clinic and storytelling masterpiece that provided a heavy dose of adrenaline.

The two men have known each other for a long time. Hence, it was a back-and-forth match-up that swung like a pendulum. Counter after counter, Styles and Balor found innovative ways to reverse one another's signature maneuvers, but a Phenomenal Forearm at the climax of the bout put The Prince away for the three-count.

The Phenomenal One's losing streak at Premium Live Events ended at Survivor Series. It remains to be seen if these two rivals will square off again, but few would object to a rematch following their classic.

#2. Triple H and WWE have not given up on Austin Theory

Austin Theory won the US Championship at Survivor Series.

Three weeks ago, on the first RAW following Crown Jewel, Austin Theory hit rock bottom when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins and failed to win the US Title. Many consider it the worst MITB cash-in in history. However, the debacle proved to be a blessing as Theory may have found his footing.

In an intense Triple Threat Match, Theory became a two-time US Champion. Rollins was about to execute the Falcon Arrow on A-Town Down, but Bobby Lashley floored the champion with a thunderous Spear. A limp Theory fell on The Visionary and pinned him for the three-count.

The redemption story of Theory is well-underway. Triple H may not have pushed A-Town Down the way his predecessor, Vince McMahon, did, but as Survivor Series proved, Hunter sees something in him.

#1. Sami Zayn is loyal to The Bloodline

Heading into Survivor Series WarGames, many were concerned about where Sami Zayn's loyalties lay with regards to The Bloodline, especially considering his long-standing friendship with Kevin Owens. However, The Honorary Uce proved, without a shadow of a doubt, that he was devoted and loyal to The Bloodline.

The storytelling was on the spot. Jey Uso was suspicious of Zayn throughout the match, shoving him away as the two almost came to blows. KO and his best friend stared each other down, but they never threw fists. However, it was the climax that had everyone talking.

The Master Strategist stopped a three-count on a defeated Reigns, who had received a Pop-up Powerbomb and Stunner. He then low-blowed Owens and shattered his best friend's jaw with a Helluva Kick, allowing Jey to hit the Uso Splash for the victory.

The Bloodline acknowledged him as Reigns and Jey Uso hugged Zayn following their massive victory to end Survivor Series.

