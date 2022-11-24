This year’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames will bring forward a brand new concept to the main roster fans. Instead of traditional Survivor Series matches, fans will be treated to a couple of WarGames matches that were made popular by the NXT brand.

The Bloodline will compete in their first WarGames match against The Brawling Brutes, Sheamus, and Kevin Owens. Among the ten superstars who will compete in the steel structure, only Butch and Owens have previously fought in WarGames.

Meanwhile, Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross will compete in WarGames against Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a yet-to-be-announced superstar. It will be another top match scheduled for the Premium Live Event.

Seth Rollins will defend his United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory. Another championship match announced for the event will be held between Ronda Rousey and Shotzi for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Finn Balor and AJ Styles are also scheduled to compete in a singles match at Survivor Series WarGames. WWE could likely add another match or two to make the event more exciting.

Check out the five things that must happen in the first-ever WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

#5. AJ Styles must defeat Finn Balor to continue their rivalry

AJ Styles needs to pick up a win at Survivor Series WarGames.

AJ Styles and Finn Balor have been involved in a bitter rivalry on WWE RAW for weeks. Balor wanted Styles to join him and Judgment Day, while The Phenomenal One had other plans. Styles brought back Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to WWE to reform The O.C.

At Crown Jewel 2022, Judgment Day defeated The O.C. with a bit of help from Rhea Ripley. Weeks later, Mia Yim returned to the company and joined The O.C. to help them neutralize the Rhea factor.

At WWE Survivor Series WarGames, Styles and Balor will compete in a singles match instead of fighting along with their factions. WWE has booked a singles match, likely because there are two big faction matches already planned for the show.

Styles must defeat The Prince at Survivor Series to equal the score and keep the rivalry going. This could lead to a massive intergender tag team match between the two factions down the road. The Phenomenal One hasn’t won a match in a Premium Live Event for a long time, and his losing streak should end soon.

#4. Ronda Rousey must make quick work of Shotzi in the SmackDown Women’s Championship match

Ronda Rousey needs to look dominant at Survivor Series WarGames.

In recent months, Ronda Rousey has come across as the most vicious heel on WWE SmackDown. She defeated Liv Morgan to win the title at Extreme Rules but has failed to make an impact with the championship in hand.

Her only televised title defense came against the returning Emma on SmackDown. At Survivor Series WarGames, Rousey will defend her title against Shotzi.

It’s no secret that Shotzi is a great performer in the ring. However, she has mainly been used as an undercard performer by the company. The green-haired superstar won a 6-Way Match to qualify as Rousey’s challenger.

WWE must allow Rousey to make quick work of Shotzi and make her tap out to pick up a dominant victory. It will help the company build The Baddest Woman on the Planet as a top champion.

Rousey has become an afterthought as she hasn’t done much work since Extreme Rules. A dominating victory will help her shape up for the bigger challenges ahead.

#3. Seth Rollins must turn babyface during WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Seth Rollins is set to defend his United States Championship at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. On the show, he will face Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat Match.

Lashley recently challenged Rollins for the title on WWE RAW, but couldn’t keep his temper under check and got disqualified during the contest. Theory tried to take advantage of his attack on Rollins and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract for a title match.

However, Lashley attacked Theory too, allowing The Visionary to retain his title after pinning The Unproven One. Theory has been unhinged ever since and is seen as an even bigger heel on the brand.

Lashley is also performing as a top heel on the brand, and WWE will need to make someone a clear babyface in the rivalry to make things interesting. During Survivor Series WarGames, Rollins must turn babyface in the match and retain his title.

The Visionary has been working as a heel for a long time, and WWE could look to turn him into a babyface during the contest. This will allow RAW to book better matches between the United States Champion and Lashley or Theory in the coming months.

#2. Becky Lynch must come out as the surprise fifth member of Bianca Belair’s team

The Man must return at Survivor Series WarGames.

Bianca Belair will team up with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim to take on the team of Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. The final member of Belair’s team is yet to be announced for the WarGames match, and fans seem to have a fair idea of who it could be.

Becky Lynch has been away from WWE ever since her loss to Belair at SummerSlam 2022. After the match, Lynch turned babyface and congratulated The EST on her big win. However, an injury sidelined Lynch right after the Premium Live Event.

At Survivor Series WarGames, Lynch must come out as the fifth member of Belair’s team after all the members of both teams have entered the cage. This will draw a massive pop from the crowd, similar to Kevin Owens’ appearance in NXT not too long ago.

Fans have been waiting for The Man to return to the ring for some time. It would be great to have her back as a babyface at the event to help Belair’s team pick up the win.

#1. The Bloodline must defeat The Brawling Brutes at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Arguably the biggest match at Survivor Series WarGames will be held between The Bloodline and the team of The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. SmackDown has set up this clash well, and many fans will likely tune into WarGames just to see this contest.

Fans will see the entire ensemble of The Bloodline compete together for the first time. Meanwhile, Sheamus will look to undo the top faction in the company with the help of Butch, Ridge Holland, Owens, and McIntyre.

However, The Bloodline is the more established faction in the rivalry and needs to continue its dominance over the brand for some time. With that in mind, WWE must allow Roman Reigns and his Bloodline to win the biggest match at WarGames after using some heelish tactics.

The victory will give the faction an even bigger boost and possibly lift Sami Zayn’s status in the faction if he helps the team get the win. Meanwhile, a tainted victory for the heels could force one of the babyfaces of the opposing team to go after Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the coming months.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes