WWE Survivor Series: Which will be the better champion vs. champion match? The Men or the Women?

WWE has loaded tonight's Survivor Series with not only the traditional match itself, but a bevy of matches where the titleholders from each brand square off.

We will see US Champion Damian Priest take on the Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, as well as SmackDown's The Usos take on RKBro from the RAW roster.

The most intriguing matchups, however, will take place when the four major champions from the blue brand and the red brand battle at the Barclays Center.

It starts with WWE RAW Champion Charlotte Flair vs WWE SmackDown titleholder Becky Lynch.

This one probably has the most mystery floating around it as there has supposedly been some legitimate animosity between the former friends, to the level that WWE officials had to make it a point that they expected the two women to 'act professionally' during their bout.

These two women know each other probably better than any two performers in WWE right now. They have been friends, partners and rivals for years. They were the first women, along with Ronda Rousey, to main event WrestleMania. They also engaged in a brilliantly brutal, Last Woman Standing match at WWE Evolution.

So, by all rights? They should have a great match, based on their previous experience alone.

Big E and Roman Reigns will be a battle of raging bulls.

While Big E and Reigns may not have the level of history that Lynch and Flair do, they are definitely bringing a couple of important things to the table: power and pure explosiveness.

While the rivalry may be fresh, the blood has already gone cold, as the pair have traded insults and blows over the past few weeks.

This promises to be a bout that brings the boom. With two of the most talented big men in WWE locking up, there's no telling how many slams, suplexes and Superman Punches we will see in this Survivor Series showdown.

Most fans and critics believe that there's no way that Reigns will lose this match. There's always a chance, however, that Big E could pull the upset and send the fans home happy, possibly through some botched interference by The Usos or Paul Heyman, or maybe a surprise run-in by Brock Lesnar.

Both of these matches should be terrific, but it's interesting to think about which one the fans will be talking about more on Monday morning. We will find out tonight.

Which champion vs champion battle will be the best at WWE Survivor Series 2021? Who do think will emerge victorious in each match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

