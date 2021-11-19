Could we see an upset when Big E faces Roman Reigns at Survivor Series?

Get ready for Roman Reigns vs Big E on Sunday night. We will certainly see some furniture moving around at the Barclays Center at Survivor Series courtesy of these two.

There are some intriguing match-ups on the Survivor Series 2021 card, particularly the Becky Lynch-Charlotte Flair showdown. This match has become more and more personal as time has progressed. The tag team battle between The Usos and RK-Bro, will be a great contrast in styles.

Without a doubt the most interesting battle will be when the two kingpins - WWE Champion Big E and Universal Champion Roman Reigns - lock horns in what should be a titanic clash.

Roman Reigns and Big E have faced off, talked trash and both staked their claim.

Big E has been on quite a roll since cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase to capture the WWE title from Bobby Lashley in September. While many doubted that the New Day member would make a credible champion, he's done a terrific job thus far.

The 285-pound strongman moves with agility that belies his size, and his power moves are absolutely explosive. He's also one of the most popular figures among the WWE Universe.

Having said that, he's still considered a pretty big underdog going into this match with Roman Reigns. And it makes sense: The Tribal Chief is the face of the WWE, and the promotion's #1 star.

Roman Reigns is the heavy favorite, considering his absolute dominance as the Universal Champion.

Reigns comes in as the biggest star in pro wrestling today, no matter what some fans and critics might say. He's found his niche as the heel champion who reigns over the entire blue brand. Without a doubt, Reigns is at a point where he is better than he's been in his entire career.

It's easy to see why Reigns is the heavy favorite. WWE surely doesn't want to tarnish their top character with a loss. Roman Reigns is also at the top when it comes to merchandise sales and star power.

An upset by Big E would not only be a shocker, but something that would have the whole wrestling world talking on Monday morning.

Even if it wasn't a clean pin, and Big E somehow lucked his way into victory, it would still go down as a huge moment in Survivor Series history.

It probably won't happen. But, man... the people would go crazy if it did.

Who do you think will win when WWE Superstars Big E and Roman Reigns face off at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

