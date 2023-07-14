WWE tag team should reform for the first time in seven years to dethrone Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have proven to be an interesting pairing in the WWE women's tag team division. However, they do not have too many credible challengers.

With Ronda Rousey's rumored exit coming sooner than expected, the company had the ex-UFC star drop the titles at Money in the Bank. The UK show probably had the best storyline revolving around the Women's Tag Team Championship since the title's inception.

It's a shame that that's about it for the titles, and now Rousey and Shayna Baszler are heading for a collision course at SummerSlam. While the match is one that fans desire to watch, it would have made more sense to book it after the two worked longer in the tag team division.

This is where Charlotte Flair has to save the day. If there is one thing we know about The Queen, it's that she loves championships.

At 37 years young, Charlotte is already a 14-time Women's World Champion in WWE. She is looking to score another and inch closer to breaking the all-time record - likely at SummerSlam - against Asuka in a feud that also features Bianca Belair.

WWE can always go back to the story of Flair breaking her father's record, but 2023 is not the time for The Queen. Her former tag team partner Asuka has only just begun a reign, one that The Empress deserves to continue with. So that rules out the Japanese star and The Queen winning tag team gold in the near future.

Who does Flair team up with then?

This may be the perfect opportunity for WWE to bring back together Charlotte Flair and Dana Brooke. The duo were a tag team circa 2016. Well, more of a mentor-student relationship. Nevertheless, they teamed up at Money in the Bank that year to defeat Becky Lynch and Natalya.

Flair's status as a main event player, clubbed with Brooke's work ethic, could help both the division as well as the latter, who has not been used much on WWE TV since the company retired the 24/7 Championship.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez want to face non-WWE stars at SummerSlam

After pinning Ronda Rousey for the third time in her career, Liv Morgan is riding high on a wave of momentum. She pushed for a match against celebrities Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B during the Money in the Bank press conference.

According to the Women's Tag Team Champions, the bout is a "dream match" and one that they would like to see happen on August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Morgan said post-show:

"Yeah, we laid it down on the table. They wanna pick it up, that is on them. Yeah, we'll go easy on you," said a confident Liv Morgan.

Raquel Rodriguez added:

"The invitation has been sent, feel free to accept."

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are currently on their second run as Women's Tag Team Champions. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green are number-one contenders, with their match yet to happen.

