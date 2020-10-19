WWE teases future title challengers for RAW

The 2020 WWE Draft saw Monday Night RAW pick up some huge names to make the roster of the red brand look really strong. The No. 1 draft pick, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was drafted to RAW, but his title reign might be in jeopardy with many new challengers ready for a shot.

WWE has now teased new title challengers for all the champions on Monday Night RAW through a tweet. For the WWE Championship, the potential contenders to challenge Drew McIntyre are "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Jeff Hardy, and AJ Styles. Each of them could pose a serious threat to the champion.

It's time for YOU to be in charge of #WWERaw!



Make your picks! pic.twitter.com/W7xr0EjfEy — WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2020

For RAW Women's Champion Asuka, who will be defending her title against Lana next week on RAW, the challengers teased included Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Lacey Evans, and Nikki Cross.

The biggest threat among the names mentioned above is clearly Alexa Bliss, who has turned into someone completely different in the last couple of months, thanks to The Fiend.

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley also has many new names to worry about with RAW's mid-card division getting many huge names. The contenders teased to challenge Lashley were Matt Riddle, former NXT Champion Keith Lee, Elias, and former WWE Champion Sheamus.

As for the RAW Tag Team titles, currently held by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, potential challengers include The Miz and John Morrison, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, and Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander from the Hurt Business.

What to expect from Monday Night RAW after the WWE Draft?

The next big pay-per-view for WWE and Monday Night RAW will be Hell in a Cell, which is scheduled to take place on October 25th. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be defending his title against Randy Orton inside the deadly Hell in a Cell structure.

The Monday Night RAW roster has been shaken up significantly by the WWE Draft. With names like Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, and AJ Styles back on the red brand, things are sure to get interesting on RAW in the coming months.