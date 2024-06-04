WWE testing an important aspect of Uncle Howdy before his re-debut? Analyzing the clue

Uncle Howdy continues to tease fans about his re-debut in WWE across all shows and platforms of the company. Fans have already begun putting pieces of his story, along with his potential partners, and it looks like the Stamford-based promotion is beginning to prepare fans with another aspect of his character.

The cryptic teases pointing to Uncle Howdy has been making rounds in WWE. There have been glitches, video packages, and more on various company platforms. However, one consistent thing is the eerie music being played in between breaks. Interestingly, this could follow him once he makes his re-debut.

The song in question is Nightbird by Marti Amado, which has played during commercial breaks of RAW and SmackDown since April of this year. The song's lyrics also fit the character and story of Uncle Howdy and his group. The song was played during the latest episode of RAW at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, between Sami Zayn's entrance and promo.

From the looks of it, WWE is using this song repeatedly, and it could be Howdy's theme song. In this way, the company could test fans' reactions and responses to the song, and it could also acclimatize fans before his return.

What hints did Uncle Howdy drop this week on WWE RAW?

The mysterious character may not have appeared on television for a while, but he manages to make his presence felt regularly. During the latest episode of RAW, Uncle Howdy dropped several more clues.

After Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus' match, a QR Code appeared that led to a site with an audio file and several pieces of information. The file said "A massacre is coming. Run and hide. Run and hide" when played. At the show's end, Howdy appeared again before RAW Talk could begin and a message appeared on the screen.

"I have shown you signs and wonders / Yet you do not believe? /I offered you hope /Freedom from the pit /You spit in my face /Mock my family /Question my timing /One last chance /An opportunity to repent /But my patience runs thin /There is a reckoning coming /Your belief is indifferent /It is inevitable /You will learn you are finite /And you shall all behold /What we have become /A massacre is coming."

It would be interesting to see when fans could see Uncle Howdy in the flesh again on WWE, and if he will have several people with him during his return.