WWE TLC 2019: 7 last-minute predictions – 6-time Champions return, Roman Reigns' revenge

Roman Reigns will face King Corbin at TLC

The 2019 WWE TLC pay-per-view will take place at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, December 15.

As of the time of writing, seven matches have been announced for the show, including a TLC tag team match between The Kabuki Warriors and Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair for the Women’s Tag Team titles.

Elsewhere on the card, Roman Reigns is scheduled to face King Corbin in a TLC match, while the long-term rivalry between Rusev and Bobby Lashley (w/Lana) will be settled in a tables match.

Both men’s Tag Team titles will also be on the line at TLC, with RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders issuing an Open Challenge and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day taking on The Revival in a ladder match.

Another featured match will see Bray Wyatt face The Miz in a non-title match, while Aleister Black is set to go one-on-one with Buddy Murphy.

In this article, let’s try to predict the outcome of all seven matches at the PPV.

#7 Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (TLC match)

Ever since the 2019 draft took place in October, Roman Reigns and King Corbin have been involved in one of the most prominent storylines in WWE.

The biggest moment of the rivalry so far took place on the December 6 episode of SmackDown, which saw Corbin join forces with Dolph Ziggler to humiliate Reigns by chaining him to a post on the outside of the ring before covering “The Big Dog” in dog food.

Reigns exacted revenge for that incident on the go-home SmackDown episode before TLC, as he helped out The New Day and stood tall at the end of the show after launching Ziggler through the announce table.

Despite WWE’s tendency to have babyfaces lose after they stand tall before PPVs, it feels like this storyline is destined to end with Reigns picking up the victory in a hard-fought match against Corbin at TLC.

Prediction: Roman Reigns def. King Corbin

