WWE TLC 2020 - 3 Heel and 2 Face turns that could happen at the pay-per-view 

WWE TLC 2020 is almost upon us, and while the final card may not be set in stone yet, the pieces are slowly falling into place.

We know that Vince McMahon will want to end the year 2020 with a bang, which is why WWE TLC 2020 could feature many heel and face turns, to set the course for the coming year.

So, in this article, we shall explain why we could see the following characters turn heel or babyface, and the manner in which these turns could happen at the pay-per-view.

#1 Sheamus turns heel at WWE TLC 2020 and costs Drew McIntyre the WWE Championship

Let's get the most obvious heel turn out of the way first. In the weeks leading up to WWE TLC 2020, Sheamus has been portrayed as a babyface and an ally of Drew McIntyre, based on the fact that the two of them have a strong history with one another.

[每日一Drew]

Drew and Sheamus teamed up for the first time in WWE at the 2011, and their second teamed up in 2020.

Drew and Sheamus teamed up for the first time in WWE at the 2011, and their second teamed up in 2020.

However, nobody in the WWE Universe is fooled, and almost everyone expects Sheamus to turn on Drew McIntyre sooner rather than later. When Drew McIntyre has AJ Styles down to deliver the Claymore, Sheamus could show up at WWE TLC 2020 and deliver a Brogue Kick, costing his friend the WWE Championship.

This could potentially allow either AJ Styles to pick up the win, or The Miz to sneak up and cash in his contract and become the next WWE Champion and the face of the RAW brand. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus could then slug it out for the next few months after WWE TLC 2020 outside the title picture.

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre is going to happen at some point. The only question is whether the inevitable heel turn will happen at WWE TLC 2020 or not.