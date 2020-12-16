WWE TLC 2020: 5 Big rumors you should know - Former Champion to return, Original plans for WWE Championship match

We are just a few days away from the final WWE pay-per-view of the year as WWE TLC 2020 will take place this Sunday. So far, six matches have been announced for the show including two TLC matches for the WWE and Universal Championships.

Surprisingly, the company hasn't announced any special stipulation for the other four matches, something which is unusual considering how WWE TLC is a pay-per-view made for stipulation matches consisting of tables, ladders, and chairs. Nonetheless, we still have the go-home Friday Night SmackDown episode where some big announcements can be made. We might also see WWE add a couple more matches to the match card.

In this article, let's take a look at five big rumors that you should know ahead of WWE TLC 2020.

#5 Potential spoiler on Lana's replacement at WWE TLC 2020

One of the biggest talking points coming out of this week's RAW was Nia Jax injuring Lana, forcing her out of WWE TLC 2020. Originally, Lana was scheduled to team up with the RAW Women's Champion Asuka to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's tag team titles at WWE TLC 2020.

However, Lana is now out of the match and WWE has announced that Asuka will team up with a mystery partner at the pay-per-view to take on Jax and Baszler. As per a report from PWInsider, Lana will be off TV for around four weeks following the storyline injury. Additionally, the report added that this angle could lead to the return of Charlotte Flair at WWE TLC 2020, this Sunday.

The talk coming out of Raw is that Lana was expected to be off TV for the next several weeks, possibly as long as 3-4 weeks. There was some buzz last night that perhaps this was an angle to bring Charlotte Flair back on Sunday, but PWInsider.com has not yet confirmed that to be the plan.

Charlotte Flair has been away from #WWE TV for almost six months now.https://t.co/bYbvsQQEJS — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 10, 2020

Advertisement

Charlotte Flair has been out of action for nearly six months now, after undergoing cosmetic surgery. Her absence has been felt clearly as Asuka doesn't have any proper opponent to feud with for the RAW Women's Championship.

With the ratings of RAW touching an all-time low recently, bringing back the record 12-time women's champion Charlotte Flair would be a good idea. It is to be noted that The Queen has never held the WWE women's tag team titles.