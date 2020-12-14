WWE TLC 2020: 5 Finishes to Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Championship

WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) is now only a few nights away, and it will be the last pay-per-view of the year. WWE has done well to build several big storylines on both RAW and SmackDown heading into TLC.

On Sunday, Sasha Banks will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella, while Lana will team up with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka to take on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Randy Orton will face off against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for the first time. On the other hand, The New Day will defend their RAW Tag Team titles against The Hurt Business. In one of the two TLC matches of the night, Roman Reigns will put his Universal Championship on the line against Kevin Owens.

However, it’s the other TLC match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles that could end up stealing the show. WWE has built this match up very well so far, and given how talented the two stars are, they could end up having the match of the night at TLC.

There is also the added threat of The Miz cashing in his Money in the Bank contract that the two will have to be wary of. With that in mind, we look at the five ways the match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles could finish at TLC.

#5 Omos helps AJ Styles become the new WWE Champion at TLC

Drew McIntyre will face one of his biggest challenges to date at WWE TLC when he faces AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One is one of the top wrestlers in the business today and will do everything in his power to win the top prize in WWE.

AJ Styles recently hired Omos as his bodyguard, and the mammoth man has been terrorizing Styles’ opponents over the past few weeks.

Omos could end up playing a major role in Styles’ WWE Championship match at TLC. During the match, Omos could attack McIntyre or even distract him enough to help AJ Styles land The Phenomenal Forearm to pick up the victory.

Is there anything I can’t do this week? Captain a massive victory over #TeamSmackdown at #SurvivorSeries (mostly by myself entirely) and then a HUGE win on #WWERaw without any help or distractions just plain focus! Guys, I’m really getting into my groove. https://t.co/O9fWU6CF0h — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) November 24, 2020

WWE has already taken the title off McIntyre once this year before handing it back to him almost immediately, and they could do the same once again. We could see Styles become the WWE Champion with the help of Omos, and then soon lose the title in the months to come.