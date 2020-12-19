WWE TLC 2020: 5 Potential finishes for The Fiend vs. Randy Orton 'Firefly Inferno' Match

Randy Orton and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt's bizarre rivalry took an interesting turn recently. WWE has announced that both competitors will face each other in the first-ever Firefly Inferno match at the upcoming TLC pay-per-view.

The Inferno match has occurred four times in WWE, and all four of those instances involved Kane. Similar matches have happened at WCW's Great American Bash in 2000 and WWE's SummerSlam event in 2013.

WWE hasn't specified the exact rules for a Firefly Inferno match as of this writing. But when it comes down to this stipulation, there are only a limited number of outcomes (win/loss/draw) for both competitors, no matter how they get there.

Here are five potential finishes to The Fiend and Randy Orton's 'Firefly Inferno' Match.

#5: A surreal trip through Randy Orton's past ends with The Viper getting burned/pinned at WWE TLC

Dear Randy,



It’s all a ⭕️



One ending was just another beginning



The Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home.



You can’t kill it#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/ZhuhMT7w1h — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 17, 2020

Fire will definitely be a huge aspect of Randy Orton and The Fiend's match at WWE TLC 2020. However, it is possible that achieving a victory via pinfall or submission could also be applicable in the Firefly Inferno match, just like the Ring of Fire match between Kane and Bray Wyatt from 2013.

Regardless of how the Firefly Inferno match ends between The Fiend and Randy Orton, the word 'Firefly' indicates that it will be somewhat similar to John Cena and Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House match from WrestleMania 36.

If that is the case, then one can expect a surreal trip through Randy Orton's mind and his illustrious WWE past, similar to what happened to John Cena at this year's WrestleMania event.

Cena finally “Let Him In”...



All Cena’s fears, angers and frustrations laid out in front of him. It exposed him and made him vulnerable.



In order to heal Bray Wyatt, The Fiend needed to hurt John Cena.



And now...we can’t see him... his time is up, and Bray’s time is now. pic.twitter.com/0a1Jfqdmjf — Jay Walker* (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

Moreover, Bray Wyatt has potentially foreshadowed that Orton's future will be like that of Icarus, who is the angel with burnt wings in Greek mythology. If not a pinfall finish, could the ultimate arsonist in modern-day WWE - Randy Orton - receive a taste of his own medicine at TLC?