WWE TLC 2020 - 5 Surprises that could happen- Goldberg destroys a current Champion, Lana replaced by an unexpected name? 

WWE TLC 2020 comes at a very weird time when RAW viewership has reached record lows and the audience's overall interest in the product is almost minimal.

One has to believe that as we approach the road to WrestleMania, Vince McMahon will bring the big guns out, and this could certainly begin at WWE TLC 2020, in light of the poor viewership numbers.

These are 5 surprises that could certainly happen at WWE TLC 2020, in our estimation, and if you believe we've missed out on one or two obvious twists, do let us know in the comments section below.

Without wasting any more time, let's dive into the heart of the matter right away.

#5 Goldberg returns at WWE TLC 2020 to destroy Roman Reigns

WWE is not even trying to conceal the fact that big plans for a Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns match are in the works, especially if you look at their social media and the back and forth comments between Goldberg and The Tribal Chief.

I never wait in line.

I am the attraction and I choose who’s next.

And that’s Kevin Owens. #WWETLC#IslandOfRelevancy — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 9, 2020

These are the exact words from Goldberg from a recent interview with Bleacher Report:

If the Roman Reigns match isn't the match at the top of my priority list, then I wouldn't be Goldberg. That's a match that needs to happen. It's a match that's needed to happen for a very long period of time. I wish I would've been able to have that match 10 years ago.

While the audience interest is still red-hot, Goldberg could return at WWE TLC 2020, and even the odds for Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns. We know that Jey Uso will be in the ringside area to help Roman Reigns out, and so he will need someone like Goldberg to even the odds, and stand a chance.