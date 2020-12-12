WWE TLC 2020: Big title feuds that could start after the PPV

The final WWE PPV of the year, TLC 2020, promises to be a spectacular one. In the most eagerly anticipated contest on the card, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against the recently-energized Kevin Owens.

On the other hand, a sure-fire great Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match between the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles is also on the cards. Meanwhile, Randy Orton will also be in action as he takes on old folly in the form of Bray Wyatt, aka The Fiend.

Considering more than a few matches on the TLC card have conclusive results, the fans can expect some new rivalries shaping up on WWE programming post the PPV.

WWE enjoys booking long-winded feuds. However, as we head into one of the big 4 PPVs, the Royal Rumble, in January, the creative should look to book some big money matches soon.

Let's take a dive and see which Superstars could be facing new challengers and which new stars could receive much-needed spotlight in the coming month.

#4 Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee (If Lashley retains at TLC)

Keith Lee and Bobby Lashley

It still hasn't officially been announced yet, but Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Ridley for the United States Championship is set to be added to TLC. WWE creative has been building up to a showdown in recent weeks. Both Superstars are great in the ring, and we can be assured of an entertaining back and forth contest.

The result of the match is, however, an easy one to predict. Lashley has been booked so dominantly in recent months that it doesn't at all seem like he would drop the title to Riddle at a throwaway PPV like TLC.

Advertisement

With all the respect in the world to him, Riddle hasn't been made to look like a guy who can convincingly beat someone like Lashley since moving up to the main roster.

If this at all comes true, Keith Lee seems like just the right guy who can contend for Lashley's title. They recently wrestled on RAW and the result fell into Lee's favor, thanks to a chair attack on him from MVP.

A hoss fight between the two at the Royal Rumble could be the possible direction WWE creative heads into after the completion of TLC. However, if the company plans to have Lee win the Rumble, then the chances of this match happening lowers drastically.