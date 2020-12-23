WWE TLC 2020: 5 things that we learned

The last pay-per-view of the year in WWE's calendar, TLC, took place over the weekend, and it certainly helped 2020 go out with a bang. Across the event, the WWE Universe saw two title changes, a huge return, and some top-quality matches across the card.

This year's TLC seemed to smash fans' expectations out of the park and delivered a series of high-quality matches to round off one of the most difficult years yet for WWE.

As 2020 comes to an end, here are five things that were learned at WWE TLC.

#5 Roman Reigns's new WWE persona is still impressing

Fans have been lauding Roman Reigns with praise since he returned to WWE in the summer with a seemingly whole new outlook.

The star came back to WWE with Paul Heyman as his advocate and quickly won the WWE Universal Championship at Payback. Reigns arrived late and defeated Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt in a Triple Threat match to win another world title with the company.

Since returning, Roman Reigns has dubbed himself the Tribal Chief and has been pressuring his cousin Jey Uso into being at his beck and call on SmackDown.

The mistreatment of his family member in the name of total dominance led to a feud between Reigns and Kevin Owens, who called him out on an episode of SmackDown after Survivor Series.

Advertisement

The pair faced off at TLC this weekend for the WWE Universal Championship. Owens held his own against the Tribal Chief, but Reigns had Uso coming to his assistance during the match, and it eventually proved too much for the host of The K.O Show.

By the end of the match, Reigns looked on with the title in his hands having successfully retrieved it from the ladder. He was flanked by Heyman and Uso as Owens struggled in the ring, surrounded by destruction.

Roman Reigns has fitted seamlessly into his new villainous persona in WWE. The Superstar has managed to keep fans intrigued for months with her new character, and it seems as though the WWE Universe is eager to see what is next for him.