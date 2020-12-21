WWE TLC 2020: Ranking the buildup to every match

WWE TLC 2020 is the final pay-per-view of what has been an understandably roller coaster year for the biggest promotion in wrestling. With the global pandemic as well as creative changes transpiring, this has been a difficult 12 months. However, the ultra talented performers of WWE have more than delivered on their major shows in the face of adversity.

Heading into WWE TLC, the company have produced a tantalizing lineup on paper. Although some exciting encounters are on tap, some of the buildup has lacked with a few major contests. There have also been other matches that have received significant intrigue due to the magnificent work of the top stars in the WWE.

With a six match card for the WWE Universe to enjoy, it has been a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to the leadup to this often entertaining pay-per-view. In this article, we will rank the buildup to every match at WWE TLC 2020.

#6 Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka & TBD for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships (WWE TLC 2020)

The animosity between Lana and Nia Jax has been building since before the Survivor Series 2020 pay-per-view. Jax and her tag team partner Shayna Baszler have been picking on the Ravishing Russian for the past few months with the weekly table-breaking becoming a running gag on WWE RAW. In the lead up to WWE TLC, Lana has finally found an ally in the Raw Women's Champion Asuka.

Following Lana shocking the WWE Universe by being the sole survivor in the Women's Traditional Survivor Series Match, she received a shot at Asuka's Raw Women's Title. Jax and Baszler were not pleased with this and became involved in the match, causing a disqualification. An impromptu tag team contest followed with Lana and Asuka getting the win.

The unsuspecting partners gained another victory over the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions the following week to earn a title shot at WWE TLC. However, this past week on Raw, Lana got a surprising pinfall victory over Jax that caused the champions to snap. Shayna Baszler attacked Asuka backstage and came out to inflict damage on Lana along with Jax that has caused her to be taken out of the PPV.

Now with Asuka looking for a new partner, there has been speculation that it could be Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose or even Lana herself. The disjointed buildup and lack of real sympathy generated for the hero of this story, Lana, makes this the least anticipated bout for WWE TLC. The only real interest has to be in who the mystery partner for Asuka will turn out to be in the end.