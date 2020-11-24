WWE Survivor Series 2020: Star ratings for every match

WWE Survivor Series 2020 is in the books. Some of the matches were average and a few were below average. Some, like the contest featuring both Tag Team Champions and the bout between McIntyre/Reigns, were entertaining. It was going to be hard to live up to the energy from last year's show as NXT's involvement added a new layer.

We also saw the ascension of the likes of Keith Lee and Shayna Baszler. But fast forward a year, and both of those former NXT Champions were a part of RAW's teams this year. There were seven matches in total booked for WWE Survivor Series so that one brand could definitively claim victory. It ended up being RAW winning by a score of four wins to three.

WWE Survivor Series wasn't a bad pay-per-view or a great one. It primarily felt like an average WWE offering with a few good moments mixed in. While the build for the Men's five-on-five Elimination match was great, it seemed as if a little more thought could have gone into it.

One instance that hurt WWE Survivor Series this year was when the company had Corey Graves and Byron Saxton back on commentary together. When they both called SmackDown, it was tiresome due to the bickering and Graves' bullying of Saxton. WWE gave us a diverse dichotomy in terms of the matches so here are the star ratings for the contests from the 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

#7 Pre-Show Battle Royal at WWE Survivor Series - 2.5 stars

The Miz was victorious in the dual-branded battle royal.

It was hard to get too invested into this match because WWE announced the bout for the pay-per-view two days prior. While it did allow several talented stars a contest on the card, it was booked as the usual type of battle royal.

There were the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, The Miz, John Morrison, Murphy, the Mysterios, Apollo Crews, Chad Gable, and others in the match. It came down to Gable, The Miz, and Dominik Mysterio. Gable once again showed off his impressive in-ring acumen but was eliminated by Dominik Mysterio. It wasn't the victory he thought he earned as the Miz was ruled to have not been eliminated. The A-Lister returned to the ring to pick up the win for himself and RAW.

All in all, there wasn't anything bad or remarkable about this battle royal. It utilized a finish we see all too much with someone not really being eliminated and returning for the win. Due to the sameness relative to most of the other battle royals, it was just a 2.5-star contest at WWE Survivor Series.