WWE TLC kicked off with the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles. The kickoff show saw Big E, Daniel Bryan, Otis & Chad Gable defeat Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura & King Corbin, among other shenanigans.

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles - TLC match for the WWE Championship

AJ started off strong but McIntyre hit a suplex before tossing Styles around the ring. Drew looked like he was going for the Claymore early but took a boot before sending AJ outside with a boot of his own. Outside, Drew set up a table before sending AJ into the barricades and some 'furniture' at TLC.

Back in the ring, Drew had set up the ladder but Styles came back with a steel chair and took him out. AJ set up a chair in the corner and Drew sent him into it before climbing the ladder but AJ tossed a chair at him and took him down once more.

Styles sent Drew face-first into the ladder before dropping the whole thing on him. AJ was setting up for a Stylesclash but Drew hit the Futureshock DDT. Drew tossed the ladder onto AJ this time before Styles trapped his injured knee in the ladder and used it to lock in the calf crusher.

AJ used a steel chair to do even more damage to Drew's knees and locked in another calf crusher with it. Drew sent AJ into the ladder before Styles took him out with a ladder to the head. Styles was climbing the ropes when Drew tossed a chair and hit him in the face at TLC.

Drew brought a table in but AJ sent him into the ladder before he could use it. Styles was climbing the ladder before Drew sent him all the way to the outside and through a table at TLC.