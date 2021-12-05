WWE: Top 5 surprise returns of the year

Another calendar year is drawing to a close as WWE braces itself for next year. 2021 was a tumultuous time for wrestling fans; the global franchise released a myriad of talented stars but simultaneously delivered some stellar matches.

Undoubtedly, one of the year's highlights was a host of surprise returns. Before delving into the list, it is important to note that announced comebacks will not be included. This removes Edge's Royal Rumble 2021 homecoming from the list.

This list isn't exhaustive. Hence, here are some honorable mentions:

Finn Balor returns to SmackDown (July 16, 2021)

Goldberg re-emerges to challenge Bobby Lashley (July 19, 2021)

Carlito enters the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant ( January 31, 2021)

Let's take a look at the top 5 surprise returns of the year in WWE

#5 Christian returns to in-ring action in the Royal Rumble match (WWE Royal Rumble 2021)

After almost seven years, Christian returned to the ring during the Royal Rumble match

WWE booked an intriguing Royal Rumble match this year, but it announced Edge's return beforehand. Many fans were confused by this move. Luckily for them, the Rumble match wasn't short of surprises.

The biggest shocker had to be Captain Charisma's surprise return. Christian, who last competed in WWE in 2014, entered the ring as the 24th entrant. The former world champion's re-emergence took the commentators and competitors completely by surprise.

The Rated-R Superstar's emotional reaction to watching his best friend in a wrestling ring said it all. Edge and Christian teamed up together for the remainder of the match, and fans cherished the reunion at home.

Captain Charisma looked in great physical shape that night as he held his own against Riddle, Seth Rollins, Cesaro, and AJ Styles. Christian also scored an elimination as he helped Big E, Daniel Bryan, and Riddle toss out Bobby Lashley.

The host of the Peep Show made it to the final five but was dumped out by Seth Rollins. The Ultimate Opportunist went on to win the Rumble match, which must've pleased Christian.

Unfortunately, this was a one-off appearance, and the legend eventually signed with AEW. That makes this surprise his last appearance with WWE. While the return was incredible, a live crowd in attendance would've made it more memorable.

