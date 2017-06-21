WWE Top Four rumors of the week and analysis: 19 June, 2017

WWE's plans for Baron Corbin, update regarding Shelton Benjamin and more.

21 Jun 2017

Shelton Benjamin, to return?

WWE made history at Money in the Bank when they hosted the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank match. Though the match received mixed response from fans, it went into the history books and became one of the biggest talking points of the week.

Some of WWE’s decisions at Money in the Bank and their build up to Great Balls of Fire were the other talking points of the past seven days. Apart from this, Triple H, Shelton Benjamin, and Chris Jericho made it to the rumour mill.

In this list, we will take a look at these major speculations from last week and analyse them.

#4 Punjabi Prison match to return

Heading for the Punjabi Prison?

The Rumour: According to Cageside Seats, WWE could bring back the Punjabi Prison match to conclude the Randy Orton-Jinder Mahal Feud.

The Potential: WWE is very interested in the Indian market and as the Punjabi Prison match is a gimmick that would appeal to the fans in India, it would be a sensible decision to add that match. The feud between Mahal and Orton would also be elevated with such a booking.

The Fallout: The Punjabi Prison match has its lovers and haters and the latter probably edges out the former as well. Considering how the previous matches in the gimmick went, WWE will have to put in some extra effort to make the Mahal-Orton match look good.