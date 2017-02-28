WWE Top Five Rumors of the week and analysis: 26th February, 2017

Face turns, returns, uncertainties and much more.

Babyface Bray?

Another week filled with WWE action is in the books and another step has been covered on the road to WrestleMania. Before that, WWE has a major pay-per-view stop as well in the form of Fastlane.

But most of the rumours that poked up this week focused on the bigger picture. The uncertainties regarding WrestleMania is a major talking point in the rumour mill and apparently, there are still some big headaches that WWE needs to sort out.

Apart from this, the possibility of WWE bringing in a former diva into the roster also featured in the rumour mill. The Broken Hardys also turned out to be a topic of discussions and as every week, we are going to list down the most notable rumours from the lot and take a closer look at them

#5 Uncertainty about WrestleMania

Still up in the air

There is apparently a lot of uncertainty regarding WrestleMania despite the show being so close. A notable problem that WWE has at the moment is regarding Shaquille O’Neal. A match between him and Big Show was rumoured for a long time, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Big Show has been vocal about the match and this could be WWE’s idea of making Shaq agree for the match.

Elsewhere, WWE is still confused about whether or not to include Luke Harper in the WWE title match at WrestleMania and this is one of the reasons why the company decided to go with a controversial ending for the Battle Royal on SmackDown.