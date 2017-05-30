WWE Top five rumors of the week and analysis: 29 May, 2017

The Potential Money in the Bank winner, Women's MITB match, Huge plans for Brock Lesnar and much more.

Nakamura to win MITB?

The fallout of Backlash and the buildup to Extreme Rules were the highlights of this past week’s WWE programming. The spotlight shone brightly on Jinder Mahal’s Punjabi celebration and the Fatal-five-way match scheduled to take place at Extreme Rules.

Away from these moments, the internet was abuzz over a handful of other topics. The potential Money in the Bank winner, WWE’s plans for Brock Lesnar, and a likely return of Lita featured heavily in the rumour mill. There were also talks about WWE’s stand on the on-going legal battle between the Hardys and Impact Wrestling.

In this piece, we will take a look at all these rumours and analyse them.

#5 Lita to return for Mae Young Classic

Lita to be a commentator?

The Rumour: Wrestling Observer notes that the WWE might bring in Lita as a commentator for the upcoming Mae Young Classic Women’s tournament.

The Potential: From what we know, WWE is high on the Women’s Tournament. Lita is an established name and bringing her in will naturally create a buzz. This is perhaps what WWE wants as well and hence the rumour is likely to be true.

The Fallout: Just like the Cruiserweight classic tournament, the Women’s tournament will have a handful of wrestlers that are relatively unknown to the WWE Universe. Having someone like Lita on commentary would make it easier for the fans to connect with these wrestlers. Also, the partnership between Jim Ross and Lita would be worth looking forward to.