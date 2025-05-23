WWE trying to erase a legendary 17-time champion's recent actions from history? Exploring potential backstage conundrum

WWE is the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. Since its inception, several things have happened within the company that got buried under its chasm with time. And it appears that the Stamford-based promotion is now trying to erase a 17-time champion's recent actions, which are so big that they stirred quite a bit of controversy backstage. The star is a 10-time World Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a five-time tag team champion.

Ad

The company appears to be silently distancing itself from The Rock's recent actions and unfulfilled commitments. His bold promises—three in particular—have fallen flat, raising questions about his credibility. It may have compelled WWE to move on from the catastrophic fallout.

First, The Rock’s much-awaited showdown with Roman Reigns, billed as a dream match for the ages, did not happen despite all the hype. In early 2024, The Final Boss returned to WWE, fueling rumors of a historic clash with Reigns. During various interviews and podcasts, the Hollywood icon teased this blockbuster match, promising to give fans this dream moment at WrestleMania 40. But it never turned into reality, not even the following year.

Ad

Trending

The Rock’s bold claims now linger as a footnote, and WWE is trying to avoid any mention of the scrapped plans. Second, The Great One's absence at WrestleMania 41 was also a jarring betrayal of expectations. The 53-year-old was the central figure in the storyline involving Cody Rhodes and John Cena on the Road to The Show of Shows. Yet, when WrestleMania 41 arrived, The Rock was nowhere to be seen.

By not addressing his absence, the company appears to be quietly sweeping his unfulfilled promises under the rug, focusing instead on stars who delivered. Thirdly, The Final Boss' big announcement that he was bringing WrestleMania 42 to New Orleans has proven false. Recent reports suggest the show will now take place at another venue.

Ad

The company is seemingly moving forward, wanting fans to forget the huge blunders that happened. WWE’s silent erasure of The Rock's recent actions reflects a strategic retreat. However, whatever is discussed above is entirely speculative as of now. Even though reports of friction backstage did emerge at one point due to the Hollywood icon influencing some big creative decisions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE to not involve The Rock in its storyline in the future?

The Rock made several appearances throughout last year, but the fact that it led to nothing disappointed fans. He was involved in a storyline with Cody Rhodes, and many believed it would lead to a match. Well, that did not happen either.

So, a lot of fans believe that the company will not involve The Final Boss in any major storylines going forward. However, it may not be true. It all depends on what the 53-year-old has in store. The Rock is currently a member of TKO's Board of Directors, and he has a great influence over WWE's creative process.

Ad

There is indeed a good possibility that he may show up in the company at some point down the line to start a new storyline. While The Great One may not get physically involved, he may pull the strings from behind. Well, rumors have been swirling that The Brahma Bull may form a corporate faction on the main roster.

Whether it happens or not remains to be seen. It will be very interesting to see when fans get a glimpse of The Final Boss on WWE television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More