5 best modern-day United States Championship matches in WWE

The WWE United States Championship is one of the most esteemed titles in the pro wrestling business. Having had its origins in NWA (National Wrestling Alliance) and Jim Crockett Promotions, the late Harley Race was the first-ever U.S. Champion in 1975.

Ted Turner's WCW then took control of the championship in the late 1980s with the praise-worthy reign of Lex Luger. The Total Package held the title for 523 days from May 22, 1989, to October 27, 1990.

The title came to WWE in 2001 the WCW United States Championship until it was unified with the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series that year.

The championship was reactivated in 2003 with some famous names holding the title, including the late Eddie Guerrero, The Big Show, the late Chris Benoit, John Cena, Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley, and AJ Styles, to name a few.

The United States Championship is contested on Monday Night RAW, with Damian Priest as the reigning champion.

This Sunday, the Archer of Infamy will defend his title at Extreme Rules in a triple threat contest with former champion Sheamus and Jeff Hardy.

In this article, we look at the five best modern-day United States Championship matches contested in WWE.

#5 Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio - United States Championship ladder match on RAW, January 20, 2020

Andrade, aka Andrade El Idolo, now an AEW star, has had excellent contests against veteran Rey Mysterio. They battled for the United States Championship in a ladder match held on RAW (the first ladder match in thirteen years on the red brand) six days before the Royal Rumble 2020.

The rules were simple: climb up the ladder and retrieve the gold. Andrade and Mysterio went back and forth in this contest with the veteran luchador laying Andrade on the mat as he climbed the ladder to grab the title, only for Zelina Vega to stop him.

The distraction helped Andrade Hammerlock DDT Rey through another ladder as he surmounted the challenge to retain his United States Championship.

With this win, Andrade solidified his superiority over Mysterio. The star held the title for five months before getting suspended for violating the WWE Wellness Policy and later being injured.

Edited by Angana Roy