WWE Universal Championship: 5 Fresh challengers for the title

Who else would make the title picture feel fresh again?

The Universal Title might be one of the unluckiest championships in WWE right now. This World Title has been held by legends, red-hot Superstars, and newcomers, but fans still feel that WWE is yet to find that one star that can cement the title as a fitting main event belt.

Moreover, one can't say that WWE has not tried to make RAW's top title a relevant championship over the years. From having the title main event Wrestlemania to making it the centrepiece of numerous dream matches, but nothing seemed to go according to the company's plan.

Nevertheless, now that Seth Rollins is a two-time Universal Champion, one aspect of his future title reign should be booked with the utmost care.

And that is Rollins' future challengers, as the group of Superstars that oppose the Universal Champion from this point onwards could be imperative to the RAW main event scene.

#1 The Miz

The Miz is overdue for a heel turn.

There might not be one wrestling fan in the WWE Universe that prefers the babyface version of The Miz over his classic heel persona.

The A-Lister is one of those Superstars born to play a particular character, and being the cocky, self-absorbed heel is what suits the former IC Champion the best.

The Miz and Rollins have clashed before for the IC Championship over the years, but we have never seen these two men try to outclass one another for a top-flight title.

Everything from their chemistry in the ring to their verbal battles on the mic, this potential war for the Universal Title would be a refreshing sight in RAW's main event scene.

Moreover, The Miz has been absent from the World Title picture for quite some time now. So, it would generate a lot of attention if WWE placed him in the main event to work his magic with Rollins.

