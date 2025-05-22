WWE could do the unthinkable at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

WWE is set to host the 39th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The card looks extremely stacked, featuring superstars like John Cena, Jey Uso, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, and more.

John Cena will return to action at SNME. The Cenation Leader last defended his Undisputed WWE Championship at 2025 Backlash, where he defeated his arch-rival Randy Orton. However, R-Truth played a crucial role in Cena’s victory as the former 24/7 champion distracted The Viper, which paved the way for Cena’s win.

Despite Truth’s help, Cena took him out at the post-show press conference, putting him through a table. As a result, WWE officially announced a non-title bout between Cena and Truth at Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 this weekend. Fans have been sharing their differing opinions on the contest. Many see it as a favorably predictable match, where The Last Real Champion is expected to defeat the 53-year-old superstar.

However, to create an unpredictable outcome, R-Truth might awaken John Cena's good side, as he has vowed to do, potentially turning The Last Real Champion babyface again, which would leave room for Cody Rhodes’ potential heel turn, as many anticipate.

The American Nightmare has been absent from WWE since losing his Undisputed title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas during an upsetting main event on Night Two.

Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting Rhodes' potential comeback. There is significant hype that SNME could be a perfect launching pad for Cody's much-anticipated return.

Recently, the 39-year-old superstar dropped a subtle hint suggesting a possible character change as he removed his signature "Quarterback" from his official X/Twitter profile. Rhodes' turning bad guy has been a conversation that fans often discuss, and it would open up multiple possibilities in the near future.

Meanwhile, Cena showed his old good guy side when he teared up after fans chanted for him after he beat Randy Orton at Backlash 2025, in their "One Last Time" bout.

Therefore, heel Rhodes could beat John Cena and end his WWE in-ring career, as fans want to see Cena retire as a babyface. Although this potential scenario is unlikely, it could become a memorable moment if it comes to fruition.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE veteran predicts two outcomes for John Cena vs. R-Truth at SNME

While speaking on Sportskeeda’s UnSKripted, professional wrestling veteran Bill Apter suggested two possible endings for John Cena’s non-title match against R-Truth at Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend.

Apter suggested that either a superstar like Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, or someone else would interfere, or Cena would brutalize Truth to such an extent that Nick Aldis would have to stop the bout.

"It's gonna be a spotty run-in. It's either going to be a spotty run-in, or Nick Aldis and all the referees come in and pull him (John Cena) off of R-Truth," he said.

It will be interesting to see how the Cena-Truth saga unfolds at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

