WWE Valentine's Day: What plans does Dominik Mysterio have with 'Mami' Rhea Ripley tonight?

WWE Superstars celebrate Valentine's Day in various ways, and it looks like even the darkest of groups like The Judgment Day also have plans for the occasion. As shared by Dominik Mysterio, he already has something in mind for Rhea Ripley.

Dominik and Rhea's on-screen relationship began in September last year after the former betrayed Rey Mysterio and Edge at the Clash at the Castle event. Since then, members of The Judgment Day have wreaked havoc on multiple stars inside the ring. The on-screen couple even ruined Rey Mysterio's Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations by attacking him. However, the WWE duo may spend Valentine's Day away from Rey this time around.

While on Bleacher Report, Dominik revealed that he and Rhea Ripley are going to spend some time together for Valentine's Day. He shared that this time around, there's no need to involve his family for today.

"I think Valentine's Day would be more special if it was just me and Mami. There's no need... I mean, there's always a need to ruin my parents' Christmas, Thanksgiving, other holidays, Fourth of July, everything. But I think February 14 I'll leave it special for just me and Mami," Dominik Mysterio said.

Despite their on-screen relationship, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are not dating each other in real life. The 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner is dating AEW's Buddy Matthews while Dominik is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Marie Juliette Virissimo.

WWE SmackDown couple celebrated Valentine's Day early during a major sporting event

Although Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's romantic relationship only exists in front of the screen, the same can't be said for Emma and Madcap Moss.

As shared by the Australian SmackDown star, she attended the recent Super Bowl event alongside Madcap and his family. Although the team they were rooting for didn't win, the event was still a memorable one.

"How crazy is it that my first time ever going to a football game was the Super Bowl!? I’m so lucky! 🤯 Although it was quite an unfortunate ending, I’m so grateful I was able to experience it all with Mike and his family and be there to cheer on his little bro Nick and the Eagles! Next years the one!" Emma wrote.

It's a good thing that despite their busy schedules, WWE Superstars can still find time to spend with their loved ones, especially during special events like Valentine's Day.

