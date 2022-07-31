“What are you doing?” - WWE veteran compares Goldberg’s recent returns to the famous Beatles comeback tour (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has commented on Goldberg returning to the squared circle in the twilight phase of his career.

Ever since returning to the Stamford-based promotion in 2016, The Icon has made sporadic appearances for the company, competing against the likes of Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley. His last match was at Elimination Chamber earlier this year, where he lost to The Tribal Chief.

Vince Russo spoke about Bill's possible return to the in-ring competition on the latest episode of Writing with Russo. The former WWE writer stated that the recent returns have tarnished Goldberg's legacy, comparing them to The Beatles' comeback tour:

"I've got The Beatles tattooed on my body. They're tattooed on my body permanently, I will be buried with The Beatles. This is no different. Paul McCartney is still touring in his 80s. He's horrible. As the loyalist Beatle fan of all, as I'm watching the clips from the shows, I'm sitting there and I'm like, 'What are you doing?' Because you know what? Unfortunately, I'm going to remember this because it's the last thing I'm seeing now. Come on, you think Paul McCartney needs the money, but the damage he's doing to the legacy where you have a die-hard fan saying, what the freak are you doing? Why?" (5:48 - 6:36)

Goldberg was reportedly considered as a replacement for Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam

In an unexpected turn of events last week, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the pro wrestling world. Vince's decision led to Brock Lesnar reportedly walking out of SmackDown, which put his scheduled SummerSlam match against Roman Reigns in danger.

According to a report from WrestlingNews, WWE considered bringing back Goldberg to face The Tribal Chief at the Biggest Party of the Summer. However, in the end, Lesnar returned to the blue brand and even competed against Roman at the premium live event.

The Icon also recently revealed that he's still under contract with WWE and would be willing to make a return if the company calls him back.

