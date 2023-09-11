WWE veteran should return for the first time in almost a year to challenge Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns managed to scrape away his cousin Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match at WWE SummerSlam, thanks to a timely interference by Jimmy Uso.

While The Head of the Table is off television, The Bloodline is not the same anymore. There may be some kind of cross brand match in the making considering The Judgment Day and even Bobby Lashley's new faction have been bringing up Reigns' faction during promos of late.

Meanwhile, one can safely say that Roman Reigns needs a challenger outside The Bloodline Saga. Enter R-Truth.

Expand Tweet

The veteran has been teasing a return to the squared circle after being sidelined in 2022. Upon return, the truth of the matter is, that R-Truth deserves a shot at gold, whether it is the world title or even a mid-card title. Some, among the WWE Universe, would like to see him compete against his "childhood idol" John Cena, who has also made his return recently.

While Roman Reigns vs. R-Truth may not sound like a major program, it has enough potential to become a television title defense, at the very least. Something The Tribal Chief has not done since his match against Matt Riddle last year.

R-Truth sends a message to Bloodline member amid WWE return speculations

Paul Heyman turned 58, and the wrestling world has been sending positive messages to the industry icon. Truth, however, took the opportunity to let the veteran know that he is not a fan of his. Heyman is yet to respond to the message R-Truth had for him.

Wishing The Wiseman a happy birthday, the former champion added that he is throwing Heyman off the top rope when he resurfaces on television:

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time R-Truth has openly disclosed his feelings about Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Is there something slowly building for the veteran, who is in the twilight of his decades long career? Only time will tell.

Are you interested in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship program between Roman Reigns and R-Truth? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.