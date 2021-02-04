WWE veteran tipped to make Edge-esque return at WrestleMania 37

WWE commentator Corey Graves believes John Cena will appear at WrestleMania 37 in some capacity.

Earlier this week, John Cena told Sports Illustrated that there is “no mathematical way” that he will be at this year’s WrestleMania. He said a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and a busy filming schedule is going to prevent him from appearing in WWE again soon.

Graves’ After The Bell podcast featured a segment in which he revealed if he was in favor of something in the wrestling news. Discussing John Cena’s comment, Graves suggested that the WWE veteran could be tricking fans into believing that he will not return. Last year, Edge made similar comments before he appeared in the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble match.

“Let me answer this as eloquently as I possibly can. Hell no, I don’t buy it because it should be John Cena at WrestleMania in some capacity. There’s a lot of truth to what he’s saying. It makes sense, I understand it, but there’s also a guy who as recently I believe the day of the Royal Rumble last year… told everybody he’s not coming back under any circumstances. Edge, yeah, the guy who just won the Royal Rumble, did the same thing, man. It’s throwing people off the trail.”

Graves clarified that he fully supports John Cena “playing everyone like puppets” by saying he will not be at WrestleMania. However, regardless of what he says, Graves still thinks the 16-time WWE World Champion will make an appearance.

John Cena’s WrestleMania 37 status

John Cena lost a Firefly Fun House match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36

John Cena is currently filming HBO Max series Peacemaker in Vancouver, Canada. He explained in the interview that, given quarantine regulations, he would have to quarantine for another two weeks if he appeared at WrestleMania 37. Filming is due to go on until July.

WrestleMania 37 is set to take place on April 10-11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

