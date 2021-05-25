5 WWE veterans who should win the Universal Championship before they retire

The WWE Universal Championship is one of the two active men’s world championships in the company. Named in honor of the WWE Universe, the title was unveiled on July 25, 2016.

Finn Balor was the inaugural winner of the title, but he was forced to relinquish it on the very next night. Since then, several top superstars such as Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have held the title.

WWE legend Goldberg is a veteran who will retire as a former Universal Champion. There are some other veterans and legends in the company who deserve to win the title before retiring.

The Universal Championship is still very new, and WWE will want to make it look more prestigious by handing it to some of the biggest names in the company.

Let's take a look at five WWE veterans who should go down in history as former Universal Champions before retiring:

#5 Cesaro is finally in the race for the WWE Universal Championship

Cesaro has been one of the most consistent performers in WWE for almost ten years. The Swiss Superman joined WWE in 2011 and has performed on almost all the brands in the company.

Known as the strongest pound-for-pound wrestler in the company, it’s surprising that he hasn’t received many world championship opportunities in his career.

At WrestleMania Backlash 2021, Cesaro received his first singles shot at a world championship but failed to defeat Roman Reigns to take home the gold.

I’m all in on Cesaro winning the MITB briefcase this year and cashing in on roman reigns to be the new universal champion pic.twitter.com/syjMGOsl8X — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) April 17, 2021

Cesaro will likely remain in a rivalry with Reigns for some time and has spoken about his plans if he wins the Universal title.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, The King of Swing talked about wanting to defend the title all over the world once he ended up winning it from The Tribal Chief.

“I mean, I don’t want to belong at a table he’s at. I have my own table. His table is very small, I feel like my table would be big so the whole WWE Universe can share it with me. You got to spread the wealth. When I become Universal Champion, I want to share that championship with everybody around the world. Hopefully, by that point, we can start traveling again soon and I can defend that title all over the world. Bring it everywhere and kind of do a happy reunion tour with our WWE Universe.”

Y’all who are thinking like this are out here playing checkers. I’m trying to see @WWEBigE beat the hell out of @SamiZayn (win the IC title) while @WWECesaro becomes universal champion then by Mania we have Cesaro vs E in a winner take all match. E wins at mania (with ppl 🤞🏾) https://t.co/skSdtcxKFM pic.twitter.com/nMVAoj6avx — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 12, 2020

Cesaro is a WWE veteran who deserves a world championship reign in his career. He has already proven to be a great asset for the company, and he needs to sit atop the company for some time before calling it a day. Therefore, WWE should reward him with a good Universal Championship reign before he retires.

