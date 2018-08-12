WWE Weekly Injury and Return Roundup: (11th August)

Aleister Black suffered a groin injury during the week

WWE is a professional wrestling company. Given their status as the top wrestling promotion in the world, they also have one of the biggest rosters of performers who perform throughout the year. They not only perform on television, but also on house shows. Given the pressure that they put themselves through, injuries are a part and parcel of the business.

At any point in time, WWE has several wrestlers on the shelf who are either recovering from injuries or have been recently injured or are waiting on the sidelines waiting to return to the main stage.

WWE had a rough week when it came to injuries, with very few improvements to report, and more deteriorations in condition.

Keeping in mind that a lot of what happens in WWE is kayfabe, in this article we will be taking a look at those stars who have legitimately suffered some form of injury and are recovering or waiting to make a return to television.

Without any further ado, let's get into all the WWE wrestlers who were either injured or continued their process of rehabilitation from injury in the past week.

Recovering - #1 Goldust

Goldust and his brother, Stardust (Cody Rhodes) fought in the ring

Goldust had undergone surgery on both of his knees to deal with a chronic condition he had in his knees. At his age, he is still agile, but a surgery like that will take time to recover from. While he is up and about and was even made an honorary Sherrif's deputy at Williamson County, it will be a while before the Golden One can return to his duties full-time in WWE.

Deterioration - #2 Jason Jordan:

Jason Jordan's condition may be more serious than previously thought

For a long time, it had been thought that Jordan's surgery had been successful and that he was one the way back to the ring. He was even reported to be backstage at a show of WWE's Monday Night Raw. However, it appears that it is no longer the case. Not only is Jordan not back in the ring at the moment, he may not be back for a long time.

Jordan reportedly experienced numbness in his fingers, and given that he had suffered a neck injury, this is extremely serious. The severity of his injury may be more than had been expected at first, so, Kurt Angle's kayfabe son has not been cleared by WWE's doctors to return to the ring as he had expected.

At the moment, it is not known when Jordan will return. There are rumours that he may return at SummerSlam, but if the rumours of the severity of his injury are true, then that may not be possible.

Recovering - #3 The Big Show:

Another WWE star who has been out for a while is Big Show. The World's Largest Athlete has been on the shelf for a while now, and his hip surgery developed complications which kept him from training.

Although he is yet to retire from his in-ring role, the Big Show is currently performing his ambassadorial and promotional duties for WWE. It is still unclear if the Giant will return to the ring again, and if so when that will be.

