WWE's White Rabbit: Shane McMahon's big return and 4 other crazy fan theories you probably haven't seen

The White Rabbit mystery is expected to culminate at WWE Extreme Rules. Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross are the most anticipated outcomes as per fans, yet there are several other options that may have slipped your notice.

A recent fan theory suggested Shane McMahon as the one behind the enigma. He carefully calibrated the patricide clue to associate it with Vince McMahon. Similarly, other theories revolving around legendary returns and character changes have been ingeniously linked to other superstars.

In this list, we will look at five crazy fan theories you probably haven't seen regarding the White Rabbit.

#5. Shane McMahon

You could say Shane McMahon committed Patrice by fighting Vince in the ring which was a gruesome match. And you killed the world being reference to Vince stepping down. Also Shane hops around alot when he comes out to fight. What if Shane O'Mac is the white Rabbit Try this theoryYou could say Shane McMahon committed Patrice by fighting Vince in the ring which was a gruesome match. And you killed the world being reference to Vince stepping down. Also Shane hops around alot when he comes out to fight. What if Shane O'Mac is the white Rabbit

Shane O'Mac was "quietly let go" by the company in February this year. He was allegedly responsible for abusing his creative powers to cause multiple changes in the Royal Rumble. Intense backstage heat and criticism from fans led to WWE releasing the veteran.

Shane McMahon is apparently on the wrong side of Triple H and Stephanie. Yet, time and familial relations may have filled the rift between them. The daredevil could be planning to return to WWE as the White Rabbit, thrusting himself to wrestle with younger talent and uplift them like he did previously.

#4. Former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock

#ShamrockHOF @ShamrockKen Maybe Shamrock is the White Rabbit.....Seriously, Triple H needs to get on this Ken Shamrock train. @wrestlingklng @ShamrockKen Maybe Shamrock is the White Rabbit..... Seriously, Triple H needs to get on this Ken Shamrock train.#ShamrockHOF https://t.co/w880rmeK7I

Best known for his time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Ken Shamrock is one of those Superstars who are yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The World's Most Dangerous Man had a brief run in the promotion from 1997-99. His Intercontinental title reign and Lion's Den match against Steve Blackman are notable moments from his career.

Shamrock recently teased an involvement in the White Rabbit mystery. He is even open to a WWE return, having revealed his intentions to referee the Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules. The veteran being the one behind the puzzles each week might be a downer, yet his comeback will surely be exciting.

#3. Charlotte Flair

Carl Werth @WerthCarl @aaronrift @nodqdotcom Maybe it’s Charlotte Flair? She’s label’s herself as the Queen maybe the “White Rabbit” Alice in Wonderland theme is referring to her. She has dressed up as the Red Queen before. Just thinking outside the box a little bit. Maybe also the Dark Alexa Bliss is coming back too. @aaronrift @nodqdotcom Maybe it’s Charlotte Flair? She’s label’s herself as the Queen maybe the “White Rabbit” Alice in Wonderland theme is referring to her. She has dressed up as the Red Queen before. Just thinking outside the box a little bit. Maybe also the Dark Alexa Bliss is coming back too.

The Queen has been out of action since her defeat to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. Latest reports claim that she will be back soon and her recent social media activity has strengthened the speculations of her involvement in the upcoming event.

According to a fan theory, Charlotte Flair could be the White Rabbit. Extreme Rules is expected to be the stage where the mystery is finally unveiled and Flair forces herself into the title picture, possibly with a new gimmick. Her potential interference in the Ladder Match or Extreme Rules Match in the event will lead to many interesting storylines.

#2. Elias

In April, Elias debuted the persona of his clean-shaven younger brother. 'Ezekiel' initially generated a lot of interest but fizzled in the long run due to its plain humor and booking decisions. The character was scrapped in mid-September but Elias is yet to return to television for over two months.

WWE may have huge plans for the Breakout Star of the Year 2018. He is yet to have a significant title victory in his five-year long main roster career. A heel turn, preferably associated with the White Rabbit, will substantially refuel Elias' run in WWE. Known for his dedication to character portrayals, the company could entrust him to pull off a fresh gimmick.

#1. Gobbledy Gooker is the White Rabbit

To put the "crazy" in fan theories, a Twitter user specified that Gobbledy Gooker may be behind the enigma. The turkey gimmick popularized by Hector Guerrero was based on San Diego Chicken and attained much popularity for the opposite reasons.

The hype for White Rabbit mirrors that of the Gooker. However, the latter turned out to be a disappointment as Ric Flair or Undertaker were speculated to "hatch out of the egg." Survivor Series 1990 was a tad flawed due to this, leading to fans being cautious of another miserable revelation in the coming weeks.

Thirty years after his debut, the Gobbledy Gooker character won the 24/7 Championship by defeating R-Truth. WWE could massively troll its audience (may even lose 'some' fans) if the turkey is revealed as the White Rabbit.

