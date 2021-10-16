Ranking all the Women's Triple Crown Champions in WWE so far

To become a WWE Women's Triple Crown Champion, the superstar must win the RAW and SmackDown Women's title and the Women's Tag Team titles. Till now, there have been five women who have earned the prestigious crown.

Bayley was the first woman to achieve this feat on May 22, 2019. Since then, fans have seen many women try but not accomplish this goal.

In the current list of Triple Crown Champions, we have three of the Four Horsewomen, a Goddess, and an Empress of Tomorrow.

But where have they ranked in this ranking?

#5 The Queen of WWE - Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair became the triple crown champion on December 20, 2020. For someone who has been involved in many firsts in her career, she is the latest woman to achieve this goal, hence the lower rank here. But how did Flair finally achieve her status as a Triple Crown Champion?

It all started on April 3, 2016, unveiling the new WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 32. Flair won the title in a triple threat match against Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to become the first Women's Champion in over six years, retiring the Divas Championship.

By October that year, she was named the first RAW Women's Champion, following the SmackDown Women's Championship due to the brand split.

Charlotte Flair is the current RAW Women's Champion in her sixth reign. The first reign started at WrestleMania 32 and lasted until July 25, when Flair lost the title to Banks.

She is a five-time Smackdown Women's Champion, with her first reign beginning on November 14, 2017. She lost the title on the April 10, 2018 episode of SmackDown when Carmella cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

'The Queen' is also a one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, alongside Asuka, with their reign lasting just 42 days between December 20, 2020, and January 31, 2021.

