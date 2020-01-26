WWE Worlds Collide 2020: 5 things NXT got right at the event

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

26 Jan 2020, 20:24 IST SHARE

NXT delivered one of the best events we've ever witnessed on Saturday Night

Worlds Collide witnessed the battle between two of WWE’s fastest-rising brands, NXT and NXT UK. While most of the fans have been gearing up for the Royal Rumble, they were treated to some of the best action of the month during the Worlds Collide.

Not only did we witness a great battle for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at the event, but the NXT Championship was also on the line as Toni Storm challenged Rhea Ripley for the title.

Finn Balor also showed up to give fans a treat once again, as he took on NXT UK’s Ilja Dragonuv during the night. Tag team action was not behind, as NXT’s best favorite team DIY, consisting of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, took on NXT UK’s Moustache Mountain, made up of Tyler Bate and Trent Seven.

The biggest match of the night came during the main event, as two of NXT’s biggest factions came face to face in a battle of supremacy.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things NXT got right during the massive event just a day before the Royal Rumble.

#5 Finn Balor’s victory

The first match of the broadcast saw NXT’s Finn Balor take on NXT UK’s Ilja Dragunov. Dragunov, who has been a fast-rising star on NXT UK, was faced with his biggest challenge to date, but he came out confident as ever.

While Balor has been playing a heel as of late, fans were behind him during the clash as chants of “too sweet” filled the arena.

Balor worked on his opponent and dominated the Russian for most of the bout, ensuring that he wouldn’t be able to make a comeback. A big suplex got Dragunov back into the match, but he couldn’t stay in control for long.

Advertisement

To end the match, Balor delivered the famous Coup de Grace, followed by the 1916 DDT for the victory.

This was a good match that allowed Balor to come out strong again after receiving some mixed bookings on RAW and SmackDown followed by his early return on NXT.

He needed to be the man who’d pick up the only singles victory for the men’s side during the night, and he did so relatively comfortable which was the right thing to do.

Dragunov still has time to build and grow on NXT UK, and the loss will not hurt the Russian Superstar. In fact, the big booking and clash will help Dragunov come out looking stronger on his home brand.

1 / 5 NEXT