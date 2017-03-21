WWE WrestleMania 33: Ranking every United States Championship match in the event's history

Where will Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens rank among these WrestleMania matchups?

Big Show and John Cena squared off for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 20.

At WrestleMania 33, Chris Jericho will defend his United States Championship against his former friend turned foe, Kevin Owens, in what should be an exciting affair. It will mark the sixth time in the illustrious history of the Show of Shows that the star-spangled prize has been put up for grabs on the grand stage.

Despite having been around since 2003, the US title isn't defended at WrestleMania as often as it should be. In fact, there was a long stretch of time from 2008 to 2014 where the strap wasn't on the line in a match at 'Mania, and the Champion was involved in another meaningless match instead.

Nevertheless, the five United States Championship matches that have taken place at 'Mania thus far each have had something special to offer, and thus this list will attempt to rank them from worst to best.

#5 John Cena vs. Big Show (WrestleMania 20)

John Cena beat Big Show for his premiere singles title in WWE.

John Cena winning the United States Championship at WrestleMania 20 might be the most memorable moment involving the title at the spring spectacle. Not only was it his very first singles title in WWE, the sight of him hoisting Big Show up on his shoulders for the Attitude Adjustment is simply unforgettable.

Aside from that, though, the match was hardly anything special. Cena and Show have never had the greatest in-ring chemistry, and even their first ever outing against each other was mediocre at best.

The title change did kick off the event on a high note, but the match itself wasn't exactly excellent and left a lot to be desired.