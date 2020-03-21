WWE WrestleMania 36: 2 matches that could be severely affected without any live fans and 3 that will likely be just fine

WrestleMania 36 will emanate from multiple locations, including the Performance Center, without any fans in attendance.

The Show of Shows will be split across two nights.

What will WrestleMania 36 look like?

Due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the planet is undergoing a crisis. And like every other major event that was scheduled to take place, WrestleMania has also been affected.

The 36th edition of the Show of Shows will now take place at the Performance Center and other locations over April 4th and April 5th, with only essential personnel attending the event.

This will be the first WrestleMania, and pay-per-view in general, to take place without any fans in attendance. The first weekend of April will be unprecedented and intriguing, to say the least, with many doubts over how WWE will pull it off.

Some matches and performers on the card may have been banking on a wild crowd to drive them forward and create marquee WrestleMania moments, with these new circumstances posing a detrimental effect on them.

However, the lack of live fans could serve to enhance a few matches as well. These bouts will probably be just fine without the WWE Universe in attendance.

Here are three matches on the WrestleMania 36 card that may be fine without an audience, and two that could be severely affected by it.

Hopefully, WWE puts on a spectacular couple of nights of top-class sports entertainment in these trying times and WrestleMania 36 is viewed as a relative success, considering the dire circumstances surrounding the show.

#5 Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler (Just fine)

My first #WrestleMania moment will be perfect. No one in the arena to dampen the sound of tendons ripping and bones cracking & snapping as I become the RAW women’s champion & usher in a new era #Reality #CrankRipTear — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) March 17, 2020

Whether or not Shayna Baszler means everything in this tweet, there is a certain element of truth in it. Her RAW Women's Championship challenge against Becky Lynch is one of the marquee matches on the WrestleMania card and will surely have a featured spot on Night 2 of the Showcase of the Immortals.

It would have likely happened late in the show at Raymond James Stadium, with the possibility of the crowd being too tired to engage in the match between Lynch and Baszler. The former MMA fighter's methodical in-ring style would not have helped matters as well.

Luckily for the former NXT Women's Champion, there won't be an urgent need to keep the live crowd interested, thanks to the lack thereof. She can completely focus on tearing The Man limb from limb and taking the RAW Women's Title to earn her first WrestleMania moment.

