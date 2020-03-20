WWE WrestleMania 36: 3 possible ways Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre could pan out

Who will walk out with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania?

Do WWE have a surprise up their sleeve for The Show of Shows?

Who will walk out of WrestleMania with the WWE Championship?

At WrestleMania 36, two huge stars will clash for RAW's top prize, when Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. The Scottish Psychopath eliminated The Beast at the Royal Rumble and went on to win the 30-man match, thus granting him a title match against the latter at The Show of Shows.

The build-up to the bout has been good so far and many fans are expecting the Drew McIntyre to dethrone Brock Lesnar and capture the WWE Championship. Lesnar is the most dominant athlete in combats sports history, so McIntyre has a huge task ahead of him.

At WrestleMania, a new WWE Champion could be crowned or the defending champion could walk out with the title around his waist. Which one will it be? Here are three possible ways Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre could pan out at WrestleMania 36.

#3 Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Championship to the surprise of the WWE Universe

Could The Beast walk out with the title?

In his career, Brock Lesnar has overcome many big names such as John Cena, The Rock, The Undertaker, Randy Orton and many more. At 'Mania, Drew could be added to that list. The Beast has several devastating moves in his arsenal, such as the F5 and the Kimura Lock.

Both of these moves have taken out a lot of Superstars in the past. Once The Scottish Psychopath enters Suplex City, there may be no going back. Lesnar uses an abundance of suplexes to weaken his opponents before taking them out with an F5.

A single F5 has taken out a lot of wrestlers such as Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Kofi Kingston, etc. If McIntyre falls victim to the devasting finisher, he could get pinned 1-2-3 in the middle of the ring, just like that.

#2 The match ends in a disqualification

Less likely, but still a possibility

This might be the most unlikely outcome, but it can happen. If it does, it won't be the first time WWE surprises us. Let's say the company wants to continue this feud after 'Mania. The best way to do this is for the match to end without a decisive winner.

This has happened before, and as they say, anything can happen in WWE. Since WrestleMania will take place without an audience, fans won't be able to show their disapproval of the result in the arena.

Brock Lesnar is not afraid of taking things to the next level. At SummerSlam 2016, The Beast took on Randy Orton in the main event of the show. The match ended after Lesnar busted Orton opened and left him lying in a pool of his own blood.

He could do the same thing to McIntyre, or worse, to ensure that he leaves with the WWE Championship in his possession. Brock Lesnar is unpredictable. Last year at WrestleMania 35, he beat up Seth Rollins all over the ring before the match took place.

This time, however, he could do that to McIntyre after the bell rings. It's unlikely that any of this will happen, but it isn't impossible.

#1 Drew McIntyre finally fulfills the prophecy to win the WWE Championship

Will this be the sight at WrestleMania 36?

Drew McIntyre was promised a world championship run during his early years with WWE. A decade later, he's set to take on The Beast for WWE's top prize at The Grandest Stage of Them All. There's no better time for the company to put the title on him than at 'Mania.

By defeating Lesnar, he'll become an established main eventer, something which the company lacks today. Drew McIntyre is good on the mic, he has the looks and everything he needs to become WWE Champion.

One or two Claymore Kicks to Brock Lesnar's head could make all of that a possibility. He got the better of Brock at the Royal Rumble and on recent episodes of Monday Night RAW.

If he does indeed defeat Lesnar, the WWE title will finally again be in the hands of a full-time competitor, where it deserves to be. Out of these three possible finishes, this one needs to happen at WrestleMania.

