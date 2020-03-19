3 Rumored matches that could take place at WrestleMania 36 and 2 that may be canceled

The COVID-19 virus has had a serious impact on WWE's WrestleMania plans

Only three of these matches could actually take place

A few matches are rumored to take place at the Show of Shows, but some of them will be nixed

This year's annual WrestleMania event is currently scheduled to take place on April 5th live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The company's grandest show was originally planned to emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but due to prevailing circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was moved to WWE's training facility instead.

Seven matches are currently confirmed for the event and there are a couple of matches that are rumored to take place. The two biggest matches going into WrestleMania 36 are Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship and Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the Universal Championship.

Plus, several big names such as the 16-time WWE world champion John Cena, The Undertaker and Edge will step into the squared circle once again at the Showcase of the Immortals. According to rumors, a few 'Mania matches could be canceled from the planned card.

Here are three rumored matches that could happen at WrestleMania 36 and two that could be nixed.

#3. Could take place - Intercontinental Championship match

Sami Zayn could defend his title at WrestleMania 36

At Elimination Chamber, 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman defended his Intercontinental Championship in a three on one handicap match against the trio of Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn. The odds were obviously against Strowman, as Sami Zayn pinned the former to win his first main roster title in WWE.

The IC Title is a prestigious Championship and it has been defended in a lot of big matches so there's a high chance that it will be on the line on April 5th. Zayn could defend the title against Strowman, Sheamus, Daniel Bryan or he could even defend it in a multi-man match.

