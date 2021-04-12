WWE WrestleMania 37: 5 biggest questions from Night 2 - Is Roman Reigns invincible; Who was the mystery man?

The final night of WWE WrestleMania 37 came to an end with a massive victory for Roman Reigns. The Head of the Table proved his critics wrong and pinned both Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain his Universal Championship. Was this the most impressive victory of Reigns’ career?

Riddle set out to defend his United States Championship against Sheamus at WrestleMania. However, The Original Bro failed to retain the title after giving The Celtic Warrior a tough time. Is the rivalry between the two brawlers just getting started?

Apollo Crews picked up a massive victory with the help of a “mystery man” at WrestleMania. Can Crews have a memorable Intercontinental Championship reign after defeating Big E with the help of an outsider?

Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka to win the RAW Women’s Championship, while Kevin Owens shut down Sami Zayn. However, several questions were left unanswered after the show. Let’s take a look at the five biggest questions from WrestleMania 37 Night 2.

#5 Will fans get Kevin Owens vs Logan Paul down the road following WWE WrestleMania 37?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had a dream match at WWE WrestleMania 37. The two superstars have competed all over the world together. However, this was their first match against each at the Show of Shows.

Logan Paul was at ringside for the match after he accepted Zayn’s invitation to be the special guest for the contest. He looked animated throughout and Zayn kept trying to impress the social media star.

KO was able to deliver a final Stunner to win the match and silence The Great Liberator for good. Paul appeared in the ring to congratulate Owens, but Zayn wasn’t too happy with that.

At the end of the segment, Owens delivered a massive Stunner to Paul before walking away. This was a great way to end the segment at WrestleMania.

Since Paul is already registered as a professional boxer, one cannot help but wonder whether the angle will lead to something more. Owens will likely be without any rivalries post-WrestleMania, and WWE could bring Paul back to challenge him for the next pay-per-view.

Will fans witness a clash between KO and Paul in WWE? Will Zayn talk the two men into going against each other at Money in the Bank, or sooner?

LOGAN PAUL GETS STUNNED BY KEVIN OWENS #wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/4NgVjOXPno — DashSportz (@DashSportz) April 12, 2021

This could certainly be a possibility, considering the fact Bad Bunny delivered a stellar performance on the first night of WrestleMania. WWE could look towards Paul to be the next celebrity to perform for the company and they could give him a match against Owens.

