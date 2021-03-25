WWE WrestleMania 37: 5 reasons why Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair should main event Night 1

WWE has announced part of the line-up of matches for both nights of WrestleMania 37.

Night Two will be headlined by the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Edge, with Daniel Bryan likely to be added to the mix. However, the main event of Night One has not been made clear. There are currently two matches in the running for the show-closing spot on 10th April 2021.

Drew McIntyre will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship and it is currently the favorite to close Night One of WrestleMania 37. However, the WWE Universe has been clamoring for Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair to headline the night.

Fans (and a few Superstars) have been extremely vocal in wanting the SmackDown Women's Title match to main event WrestleMania Night One, with #maineventbanksvsbelair trending on Twitter.

While WWE hasn't done a good job in the match's build so far, the next few episodes of SmackDown could salvage it.

If I can’t kick Michael Coles ass at #Wrestlemania37 then I better at least get...........#maineventbanksvsbelair — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 23, 2021

McIntyre vs. Lashley would be a great way to close out the first night of 'Mania, but WWE should put Banks vs Belair in that spot as it has the potential to be a special battle. Here are five reasons why Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair should main event Night One of WrestleMania 37.

#5 WrestleMania would be the first-ever match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair

I love Bobby but the Smackdown women deserve the main event. #maineventbanksvsbelair pic.twitter.com/Z9BOEbX4WZ — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) March 23, 2021

Advertisement

The main event of WrestleMania should usually be a match that has never happened before, with a few story-based exceptions. This gives Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair the edge in that respect, as the two of them haven't faced each other yet.

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley, on the other hand, has happened before. They faced each other for the WWE Championship at Backlash 2020. A lot has changed since then, with The All Mighty going on an unstoppable run over the past nine months. However, Banks vs. Belair is a completely fresh match-up.

It could steal the show on Night One, if not the entire weekend. Pitting Banks' technical skillset against Belair's raw power could lead to an interesting prospect.

There are very few dream matches left in WWE, with Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair definitely being one of them. That kind of buzz warrants a headlining spot at WrestleMania.

1 / 5 NEXT