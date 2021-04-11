WWE WrestleMania 37: 7 Last-minute predictions - New champions crowned, shock betrayal, long-time alliance implodes 

WrestleMania Night One definitely set the tone for the biggest weekend of the year, but WWE can finish on an even higher note with tonight's show.

There are several interesting matches that have been kept for Night Two and many opportunities for Championships to change hands, since there were only two title changes on Night One.

Tonight, the WWE Universe will finally find out what a Nigerian Drum Fight is, whilst also witnessing the triple threat main event match between Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

The United States Championship, RAW Women's Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and Women's Tag Team Championships will all also be on the line tonight.

WrestleMania Night Two already has the ability to steal the entire week and here are some interesting last-minute predictions for the event.

#7. The Fiend completely dominates Randy Orton at WrestleMania

The Fiend steps into the ring for the first time since December against Randy Orton tonight, as the two men look to finally settle their issues.

Last time Randy Orton and The Fiend crossed paths, Bray Wyatt's alter-ego was set alight when he lost the Firefly Inferno match to The Viper. He has since been on hiatus and returned at Fastlane, where it was clear the scars from that match still remain.

Advertisement

Alexa Bliss has played a huge role in continuing this feud and it's believed she now controls The Fiend and could help him to a quick squash match win tonight at WrestleMania.

The fact that The Fiend is yet to wrestle in his new attire and that this will be his first match in front of a live crowd in more than a year means this one could be over quick. The Fiend could earn the revenge he deserves at WrestleMania.

#6. Apollo Crews becomes the new Intercontinental Champion

Apollo Crews challenged Big E to a Nigerian Drum Fight at WrestleMania and it could be the stipulation that wins him the Intercontinental Championship. As of writing, it's unclear what this match will entail, but there are said to be no rules, which leaves Crews with several weapons at his disposal.

Crews' new attitude has pushed him forward enough to earn this match and it's hard to see the former NXT star squandering another chance to become Champion.

1 / 5 NEXT